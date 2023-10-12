You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Georgian startup ecosystem is about to take center stage on the global tech and business map as we proudly announce the upcoming Globalize Silicon Valley Conference, set to unfold on October 27, 2023, at the Google Cloud Campus in Sunnyvale, California.

Globalize is an exclusive platform to connect, learn, and showcase Georgian innovations to a global audience.

Why the Globalize Silicon Valley Conference Matters:

Georgian startups have been making waves in the tech world with their innovative ideas and relentless drive. Now, they have the opportunity to shine on an international stage. This conference offers:

● Global Exposure: Georgian entrepreneurs will have the chance to showcase their ventures and innovations to an international audience of investors, and industry leaders.

● Investor Engagement: The event features an Investor's Reception and B2B sessions, where startups can connect with potential investors and explore funding opportunities.

● Knowledge Sharing: Attendees will have access to keynote speeches, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, focused on global business trends and strategies.

● Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry pioneers, fellow entrepreneurs, and global investors, fostering valuable relationships for future growth.

● Startup Pitches: Witness innovative pitches from Georgian startups to make a global impact.

The Globalize Silicon Valley Conference is proudly supported by esteemed partners: Tegeta Holding, USAID, Liberty Bank, Business and Technological University, UNWomen and other valued collaborators.

How to Get Involved:

Georgian startups, investors, and tech enthusiasts are encouraged to register and participate in this remarkable event. Register here



To explore partnership opportunities or to learn more, please contact the event organizers at partnerships@globalize.ge

Globalize is a driving force behind Georgian entrepreneurship and innovation. We facilitate connections, foster global business networks, and provide resources to empower startups and entrepreneurs to succeed on a global scale.



For more information about Globalize and the Globalize Silicon Valley Conference, please visit www.globalize.ge