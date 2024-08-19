Georgian folk band MGZAVREBI is coming to North America
Resilience Entertainment invites you to immerse yourself in a traditional Georgian culture. More than thousands kilometers from a small but proud country you can feel a part of this unique culture.
MGZAVREBI is a famous Georgian folk band who combines unique Georgian singing and traditional musical instruments. At their concerts traditional folk is intertwined with modern sounds.
Traditional Georgian singing was recognized as a UNESCO world heritage site. And traditional Georgian music instruments will surprise you with its sound.
Feel yourself like a part of a unique culture that is hundreds years old and get in touch with modern Georgia. You can get all this range of sensations at the MGZAVREBI concerts.
Tour dates:
Vancouver - Sep 18, 2024
San Francisco - Sep 19, 2024
Los Angeles - Sep 22, 2024
Miami - Sep 24, 2024
Philadelphia - Sep 26, 2024
Washington DC - Sep 29, 2024
New York - Oct 3, 2024
Montreal - Oct 4, 2024
Toronto - Oct 6, 2024
Tickets on sale at bomond.com