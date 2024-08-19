Get All Access for $5/mo

Georgian folk band MGZAVREBI is coming to North America

By პარტნიორის სტატია

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Resilience Entertainment invites you to immerse yourself in a traditional Georgian culture. More than thousands kilometers from a small but proud country you can feel a part of this unique culture.

MGZAVREBI is a famous Georgian folk band who combines unique Georgian singing and traditional musical instruments. At their concerts traditional folk is intertwined with modern sounds.

Traditional Georgian singing was recognized as a UNESCO world heritage site. And traditional Georgian music instruments will surprise you with its sound.

Feel yourself like a part of a unique culture that is hundreds years old and get in touch with modern Georgia. You can get all this range of sensations at the MGZAVREBI concerts.

Tour dates:

Vancouver - Sep 18, 2024

San Francisco - Sep 19, 2024

Los Angeles - Sep 22, 2024

Miami - Sep 24, 2024

Philadelphia - Sep 26, 2024

Washington DC - Sep 29, 2024

New York - Oct 3, 2024

Montreal - Oct 4, 2024

Toronto - Oct 6, 2024

Tickets on sale at bomond.com

ყველაზე პოპულარული

იხილეთ ყველა
By თინათინ ლუხუტაშვილი
By თინათინ ლუხუტაშვილი
By Amanda Breed
By პარტნიორის სტატია
ინსპირაცია

25 ფრაზა, რომლებმაც შემცვალეს

ხშირად ერთ ფრაზას ადამიანის მთელი ცხოვრების შეცვლა შეუძლია

By გიორგი შარაშიძე
ინსპირაცია

100 ბიზნესი, რომლის დაწყებასაც $100-ზე ნაკლებად შეძლებთ

მართალია, ბიზნესის დაწყება ბევრ სირთულესთან არის დაკავშირებული, მაგრამ ფინანსები ყოველთვის არ არის ერთ-ერთი მათგანი

By ჯონ რამპტონი