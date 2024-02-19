Levitt Robinson demonstrate unwavering commitment to social justice

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Australian legal market has faced its share of challenges, particularly in 2023. Amidst an industry grappling with fluctuating demand and profitability, Levitt Robinson has emerged as a significant player. "Recognising the power of litigation to drive legal and social reforms is crucial," says Levitt, summarizing his firm's approach.

In a world where the scales are tipped in favour of the 'haves' rather than the 'have nots' Stewart Levitt, the founder of Levitt Robinson Solicitors, is dedicated to levelling the playing field.

The firm's founder, Stewart Levitt, is not your typical lawyer. He is also a published poet and social justice advocate, who sees the law as a vehicle to pursue what is morally and ethically right. Levitt's poetic bent permeates the firms' ethos, producing a somewhat unusual, multi-disciplinary approach to the provision of legal services, which extends well beyond the courtroom.

"Writing poetry helps highlight the lacuna between moral justice and legal justice. In the practice of law, I've become acutely aware of how difficult it is to access moral justice through legal processes alone… we harness the power of the media, public relations, and political lobbying to corral public opinion, and to exert pressure on public and private actors and advance our client's interests."

Levitt Robinson's tireless pursuit of social justice.

While many other firms prioritise profitability over social responsibility, Levitt has managed to almost integrate seamlessly the two, creating an innovative business model.

The firm has been involved many high-profile cases against powerful adversaries, all of which are testament to Levitt's belief that "litigation has the power to effect real social change, so long as it is not only accessible to those who can afford it."

In a world where justice often seems elusive, Levitt Robinson Solicitors leads by example, challenging the status quo, setting a new standard for law firms. As Stewart Levitt succinctly puts it, "In the end, it's not about the cases we win; it's about the lives we change." And in that regard, Levitt Robinson is indeed a game-changer.