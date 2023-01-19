Meet Stanislav Fedorov, The Man Behind One Of Google Play's Most Popular Apps Of 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The television is one of the most common electronic devices found in many homes, although it can be challenging to keep track of all the different brands, models, and features. This is why a physical universal remote control is so practical -- it lets users control multiple TV units from a single device.

Physical universal remotes, on the other hand, have some drawbacks. They can be expensive and hard to use because users often have to code each device separately. They may also not work with all devices, and some may even need extra adapters to work correctly. Fortunately, a visionary and innovator came up with the idea of making an app that can turn a smartphone or tablet into a universal remote control.

Meet Stan

Stanislav Fedorov, who also goes by "Stan," is a software developer and self-described "serial entrepreneur." He was drawn to computers and programming in high school from an early age. At 15 years old, he purchased his first Android phone. The Android OS had just been released, so most of the smartphones ran on an old Android version 2.2. This piqued his interest in attempting to develop an Android mobile app, which eventually led to the creation of a simple utility application that he self-published on Google Play.

After earning his degree in his native Russia in 2016, Stan founded SensusTech LLC, an independent mobile app and game development company on a mission to create the best apps on the market and make them available to a global audience.

Stan always had a passion for technology and app development, combining his expertise and experiences to make something entertaining. In his career, he was the lead developer of one of the kids' mobile quiz games for Disney, and he also developed multiple hyper-casual mobile games, including Spike Run under the game publisher Ketchapp. In addition, Stan is highly experienced in the IoT (Internet of Things) field, where he personally developed apps to control a physical smart bulb using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection for iOS and Android.

Despite global events, Stan has had a lot of success in 2022. His Universal TV Remote app became one of the most downloaded apps in the world, and his other projects as a developer and publisher helped him get into the top 1000 developers for both iOS and Android in the calendar year based on the total number of annual downloads.

The Universal TV Remote Control for Android

With more than 20 million downloads in total and 160 thousand user ratings, the Universal TV Remote Control is one of the most popular apps in the world. It is ranked in the top 1000 most downloaded apps and games on Google Play in 2022.

The app, which turns any Android smartphone into a universal TV remote, is compatible with all models. One of the app's best features is its compatibility with a wide range of devices and manufacturers, including Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, Fire TV, Sony, LG, TCL, Vizio, and Hisense. Users can also control both Wi-Fi Smart TVs and non-Wi-Fi televisions (IR Blaster).

To top it all, the Universal TV Remote Control is free to use, with the option to pay a minimal fee to remove advertisements.

Another notable feature is that the Universal TV Remote Control is free for everyone, with the option to pay a small monthly fee to remove advertisements and unlock additional features. The app is highly successful because it solves common TV viewing problems while saving the audience time, money, and effort.

What's next?

Stan raised the bar by creating an excellent app without the assistance of a large and dedicated team of programmers. The app's popularity exemplifies the value of self-sufficiency and devising an original solution to a widespread problem.

Despite his achievements, he remains focused on his work: "I intend to improve my existing projects and expand them into Tier 1 country markets such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, among others." As for his future aspirations, he says he wants to make a mobile app or game that is entirely original and beneficial for people worldwide. He also wants it to be able to be installed on as many smartphones as possible.