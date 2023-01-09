Why Unified Overcomes the Dropshipping Supply Chain Crisis

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Why Unified, a popular all-in-one dropshipping platform, is gaining popularity for helping thousands of dropshippers overcome the dropshipping supply chain crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains all around the world. While some locations and industries have started the long and arduous recovery process, others are still scrambling. Dropshippers' revenue is dependent on their suppliers' ability to maintain inventory, and when inventory runs out, revenue falls flat.

When COVID-19 started spreading around the world, numerous manufacturing businesses closed their doors (or severely limited their workforce) in an effort to slow the virus's transmission. These efforts saved countless lives, but in the process, the slow or nonexistent labor led to a major goods shortage. The computer chip shortage continues to plague the automotive and technology industries, but even everyday items like carbon dioxide for carbonated beverages, lumber, garage doors, and baby formula remain in short supply to this day. To make matters worse, just as things were beginning to look up in the early summer of 2022, another bout of COVID struck in China - a major manufacturing hub for popular dropshipping providers - and led to further closures and delays.

Furthermore, most of the major dropshipping brands experienced serious workforce shortages, which further exacerbated the issue. Without workers to pick, pack, and ship the limited supply of items, delivery times skyrocketed from a few days to as long as eight weeks. Many orders requiring international shipping were delayed indefinitely, so customers found themselves waiting months for their goods to arrive. Ultimately, this customer frustration led to canceled orders, and dropshippers were faced with damaged reputations.

Why Unified is a unique dropshipping platform that was specifically designed to overcome supply chain issues and other common dropshipping problems. The company gives its clients access to a diverse range of domestic suppliers, including brand name products of household names. Because these suppliers are in the United States, they are not subject to the same stringent COVID-related regulations, and there's no need to ship overseas. While other dropshipping companies' clients are waiting months for everyday products, clients who build their e-commerce stores with Why Unified and choose the Dropship Plus plan can pass on the benefit of fast two-day shipping to their customers across a wide range of goods.

Dropship Plus is Why Unified's most popular dropshipping package, and it offers everything dropshippers need to be successful. With Dropship Plus, the Why Unified team handles inventory management, and dropshippers gain access to brand-name products their customers already know and love. Combined with high profit margins, low returns, and competitive two-day shipping, Why Unified's Dropship Plus plan helps even the smallest online stores compete with the biggest names in e-commerce.

Repeat purchases are a key performance indicator in terms of dropshipping, and facilitating those repeat buyers often comes down to developing relationships with consumers through marketing. Why Unified's Dropship Plus plan helps dropshippers become authorities in their industries while ensuring the right people see the right products at the right times. The plan includes a wealth of services, including audience building, sales funnel building and management, advertising campaign setup, professional product photography, smart emails for upselling, down-selling and cross-selling, optimized checkout processes, social media advertising, and real-time advertising campaign optimization.

Consumers who see consistent advertisements across multiple channels for brand-name products that are out of stock in other places are far more likely to make purchases. Combined with access to brand-name products at prices and shipping times that compete with today's retail giants, it's the marketing that brings customers in, but the phenomenal experience keeps them coming back. In the midst of a supply chain crisis, the stores that can provide high-demand products thrive.

Major global events like pandemics and natural disasters are often impossible to predict, but when they occur, the supply chain is bound to suffer. No dropshipping business exists in a vacuum, so no one is immune, but there are things online retailers can do to minimize the impact of future supply chain woes.

Diversification is one of the keys to success as an online retailer. Some dropshippers may turn excellent profits selling a single niche product from a specific manufacturer, but if there is a disruption in the supply chain for that product, it could leave the business bankrupt. Instead, dropshippers should diversify not only the products they offer, but also their suppliers. Why Unified helps its clients build more diverse online stores based on popular trends within a niche or industry, and they are always on the lookout for new brands, as well.

To avoid falling victim to supply chain issues, dropshippers must stay ahead of potential inventory problems. Even with a diverse store, there will likely be one or two products driving the majority of the profit, and a shortage of these could spell disaster. Why Unified works diligently to provide their clients with inventory reports, and they are always on the lookout for patterns or trends that might impact stock. This way, they can take the steps necessary to avoid disruptions.

WhyUnified.com offers four distinct plans, but the Dropship Plus plan is taking the dropshipping community by storm. From creating a brand identity to marketing, and from building sales funnels to keeping online stores stocked with the latest brand-name items, dropshipping has never been simpler or more profitable.