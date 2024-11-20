Archi Presents New Elite Complex - Lisi Sunrise

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On November 15, the leading real estate development company Archi presented the elite residential complex "Lisi Sunrise" to the public. The presentation took place near Lisi Lake, at 11 Machavariani Street. The new elite complex by Archi is being built in a prestigious and green location, 1 km from Lisi Lake and 1.5 km from the Medical University. The event was attended by Archi's partners and representatives of the business sector. The speakers included Archi's founder Ilia Tsulaia, CEO Shio Khetsuriani, and George Darchiashvili - Director of the Large and Medium Corporate Clients Coverage Department at TBC Bank.

"Archi's projects are almost in every district of Tbilisi. We are pleased to present an elite complex that will be developed in this unique location. The refined exterior of Lisi Sunrise will enhance the city's landscape and provide an exceptional living environment for our residents" - Shio Khetsuriani, CEO of Archi

The complex unites six low-rise residential buildings with a wide range of amenities. Residents of the complex will enjoy a 15,000 sq.m. landscaped yard, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness hall, a cinema, and children;s entertainment area. Additionally, the complex offers comfortable apartments with panoramic views of Tbilisi, especially breathtaking during sunrise."

"The Lisi Sunrise Complex will be one of the most outstanding projects in Tbilisi. Comprising six five-story buildings and features fantastic views and outstanding infrastructure, including an outdoor pool and a cinema. The project will be executed in several stages, with the first phase completing in 1,5 years and the entire development finalized within 3 years." - Ilia Tsulaia, founder of Archi

"For over a decade, TBC and Archi have collaborated on numerous successful projects. Lisi Sunrise stands out for its low-density design, beautiful architecture, and prime location. With its clean air and well-equipped facilities, the complex supports a healthy and luxurious lifestyle. I am confident this project will be a significant success and set a new standard for residential living." – George Darchiashvili, Director of the Large and Medium Corporate Clients Coverage Department at TBC Bank

The Lisi Sunrise complex is being constructed with European-standard, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient materials. In the complex, customers can purchase apartments during the construction phase with the best, customized payment terms.

The presentation concluded with a detailed project overview and a reception with live music. Archi representatives stated that the company would present many more large-scale and impressive projects in the future.