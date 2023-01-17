You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

By the end of 2022, on the 25th of December, during a private dinner for investors and founders, DeGameFi announced the creation of a retail-based investment fund.

For almost a year, DeGameFi united investors, creators, developers, and all others involved in the blockchain industry around the world. Since April 2022, DeGameFi held 4 meetups dedicated to various topics in the blockchain, BNB Chain WEB3 Hackathon, and the largest WEB3 conference in the region. In total, DeGameFi's events gathered more than 1,700 visitors, 70 speakers, 40 partnerships, and many promising startups.

"At DeGameFi we are aiming to continue building a strong and valuable community. The next step for DeGameFi is establishing the first WEB3 Founders and Angels Club in Georgia. We are starting a true angel fund, raising money from local investors to invest in regional and International startups. " - said Mikheil Didebulidze, founder of DeGameFi.

DeGameFi Membership Club is set up with the sole purpose of connecting investors and founders, exchanging experiences, sharing deal flow, co-investing, and co-building in the decentralized world. As presented during the private dinner held on the 25th of December, the team will provide 360° support to guide startups in WEB3 and help in scaling.

The DeGameFi Club presentation was attended by a special guest, Yosef Shaftal, founder and CEO of the Israeli Blockchain Association, who made an overview of 2022 for the crypto world and spoke about the importance of approaching challenges in a united form.

"Georgia has a great potential to grow in WEB3, we see a lot of projects starting up here by local and international entrepreneurs. Having a team of experts who can unite and guide both investors and founders in this field will complement the growth"

The team has already announced several International partnerships with companies, on the one hand providing deal flow and expertise in startup screening and on the other hand advise on product development, business models and go to market strategies.

The fund is expected to be legally formed and running in Q1 2023.