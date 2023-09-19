Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kamkhadze PA is the first Georgian-American immigration law firm in Florida to offer complete legal services to those seeking to immigrate to the USA on a work or permanent residency basis.

Recently, Kamkhadze PA was named one of the best immigration law firms of 2023 by Expertise.com. It has been featured in the most significant business publications in the USA - Yahoo Finance and Benzinga. The firm is gaining well-deserved recognition for its services now offered worldwide.

Kamkhadze PA's legal services are specifically for those interested in temporary or permanent immigration to the US, people with extraordinary talents and outstanding achievements in various fields of expertise, or individuals planning to make a financial investment in America. There are more than 20 non-immigrant and immigrant visa types, each with different legal requirements.

The services of Kamkhadze PA are focused on immigrant and non-immigrant visas, the acceptance of which depends on the applicants' professional qualifications or their financial investment. Similar types of visas include Eb11 (Eb1A) Immigrants of Extraordinary Ability, which simplifies immigration for exceptionally talented people in business, education, science, technology, art, and sports; Eb2 National Interest Waiver - an excellent opportunity for people who are successfully doing business in the industries of American national importance; and EB5 Immigrant Investors for people who invest in US businesses and create jobs locally.

Employing the services of Kamkhadze PA means choosing a trusted partner with years of expertise and experience in immigration law. Their motto is to "help clients achieve their immigration goals in the US." The company assesses each case individually and offers applicants legal advice tailored to their needs, and a personalized legal strategy, case preparation, and official proceedings with the relevant immigration services.

The team of professionals at Kamkhadze PA acknowledges that people with outstanding achievements have different immigration circumstances, which is why they allocate time for each individual applicant, and the issue is looked over in depth.

US immigration policy is designed to attract those individuals who will contribute significantly to developing a specific industry or the US economy in general. That is why people with outstanding achievements in their field or those wanting to start a business are allowed to migrate to the United States.

US Citizenship and Migration Services requires a person deemed successful in their field or having a unique talent to have an internationally recognized record of exceptional achievements. Relevant documents may include awards, the applicant's membership in national federations, records of media exposure, ownership of a profitable business, membership in leading organizations, participation in competitions as a jury, and other records of important milestones.

In order to obtain the above-mentioned visa, Kamkhadze PA's attorney prepare a petition to be submitted to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. After receiving a positive response, the applicant can apply to the US Consulate for an immigrant visa. If the applicant is already in the US legally, he would no longer need to go through the consular and can directly apply for a green card in the US.

"Being recognized as one of the best immigration law firms in Miami this year is a great honor for us, as this recognition highlights our dedication to providing high-quality service to our clients and helping them find their own successful path in the complex immigration landscape.

"Currently, we are focusing our services more on foreign nationals who have demonstrated exceptional skills in business, education, science, arts, and sports, and, thus, who have a high chance of obtaining a work visa or green card. What really sets us apart is that we look at each case in-depth and provide a tailored strategy.

The hardest part in obtaining a visa is proving that one has met all the criteria. Each visa category has its challenges, and knowing how to overcome those obstacles is vital. American immigration attorney Anna Kamkhadze, Esq. prepares each case based on the applicant's comprehensive achievements and collates all required documentation to ensure all standards and regulations set by the law are met.

There are specific visa Categories, EB-1A (Immigrants of Extraordinary Ability) would be one of them, which requires cooperation with a licensed and experienced law firm, such as Kamkhadze PA. A petition (claim) letter prepared by a lawyer would increase the chances of receiving a favorable decision by the Citizenship and Migration Services on such cases, which describes both the applicant's specific documentation and the compliance of that documentation with legislation, regulations, and recent court decisions.

"The petition includes legal documentation; in many cases, its volume can reach over 100 pages. In addition, the lawyer ensures that the complete documentation of the case, which may include up to a thousand pages, is submitted in the format required by the immigration services and is prepared in accordance with legal standards. Therefore, cooperation with us significantly increases the chances of receiving a positive response to these petitions."

"Besides providing personalized services, our pursuit of excellence includes monitoring ongoing immigration legal trends, news, and changes in the ever-evolving legal environment, which allows us to adapt the applicant's case accordingly," the firm explains.

The company also notes that the team's approach is thorough preparation of each case, constant communication with the client, risk factor mitigation, and provision of a strategic response. The company is open and transparent in communicating with customers about any delay or complication with their case. If the immigration services request additional evidence, Kamkhadze PA assesses the complexity or the correctness of the interpretation of the legislation by the immigration officer and prepares a legally justified answer for a favorable decision. If necessary, the law firm also assists clients in appealing the decision of the Immigration Service. The team notes that during the entire process, Ana Kamkhadze tirelessly defends the interests of each client.

Readers of Entrepreneur magazine are already familiar with the founder of the company - Ana Kamkhadze, a licensed immigration lawyer in the USA. She is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the New York State Bar Association. With her extensive educational background, professional experience, and numerous successful cases, Ana founded her law firm in Florida and gathered a team of experienced people eager to provide legal services to help people realize their goals.

Recently, a new director of operations, Mr. Tsotne Mdivani, joined the team at Kamkhadze PA. Mr. Mdivani has many years of experience managing customer service departments in the largest US corporations. At various times, he worked in such multinational American corporations as Ed Morse Bayview, Cadillac, and Bridgestone Americas. In addition, his responsibilities were employee selection, coaching, training, and leadership. This experience taught Mr. Mdivani the importance of building client relationships and efficient business operational processes. Accordingly, the law firm believes that with Mr. Mdivani's contribution, Kamkhadze PA clients will receive innovative legal services.

"The broad customer service experience gave me a unique ability to understand the importance of continuous communication and a customer-centric approach. These skills are vital to my role at Kamkhadze, PA. I aim to enhance the firm's aspiration to have a close, transparent, and comprehensive relationship with clients.

"In this company, we perceive ourselves as the most critical link in realizing people's objectives. We want to continue to make a positive contribution to the lives of immigrants, who, in addition to obtaining migrant status, have to overcome many difficulties to establish themselves and their business in a new country," says Mr. Mdivani.

According to the Operations Director, customer success is always a priority at Kamkhadze PA. Therefore, the company's primary focus is to improve customer service, with instant and convenient access to the company's services around the world. The company's long-term plan is to enhance its operations by implementing digital technologies and making customer relations more interactive and efficient. Mr. Mdivani plans to work closely with the relevant team to ensure the establishment of communication channels and accurate information flow, resulting in excellent customer service. As a result, Kamkhadze PA will maintain and strengthen its international reputation as a preferred choice for immigration lawyers.

"Kamkhadze PA is distinguished by its loyalty to clients and unwavering adherence to the lawyers' ethical norms. The company carefully considers the client's aspirations and goals, and perceives the success of each case as its own. We will definitely continue this approach by fostering an innovative culture, and maintaining industry leadership. In the coming years, we aim to improve our services by introducing innovative ways to enhance operational efficiency.

"We believe that informing clients in real-time is essential. Therefore, through various means, we constantly provide them with updated information about immigration news, changes, new bills, and other crucial processes in the field. We are planning to create a single platform for clients, where there is constantly updated information that may be relevant to their cases. We will have a section dedicated to frequently asked questions, important articles, guidelines, and everything that will increase users' awareness about US visas as far as possible."

"Most importantly, the platform will act as a case management tool, where users can arrange all the required documents in one place. We will also have access to those documents and be able to review and assess them against the required standards and regulations. We also plan to implement an automated notification system to promptly provide important information that may affect users' visa processes," Mr. Mdivani explains.

Learn more about different types of US non-immigrant and immigrant visas on the website of Kamkhadze PA: www.esq.mba.