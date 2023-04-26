Leo Institute and Teams with Amazing Results

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The list of organizations that have been transformed with the help of "Leo Methodology", among them Shell, NASA, Boeing, and VISA, keeps on growing, with ever more Georgian companies joining them. The co-author of the methodology, Sami Cohen, together with Anna Cohen, founded the Leo Institute in Georgia in 2019. With the help of the Leo Institute's Georgian team, a Finnish pharmaceutical company received FDA approval after 25 years' of R&D.

Synergy effect - 1+1>2, being the interaction of two particles giving the combined greater effect than would have been achieved by adding them individually, is sometimes harder to attain with people. So what might hinder the synergy between people?

This is precisely what interests the experts of the Leo Institute team - the human being, what one can achieve as an individual versus being in a group, and what prevents a person from realizing their potential. When it comes to working in a team, Leo Institute helps individuals break out of their mindsets and embrace a team mentality- one totally based on trust; one that can make the impossible possible. "We lead teams on a personal and team development journey – striving for self-awareness of their inner potential."

Exponential growth with Leo Institute

In this process, people begin to see their personal blind spots. What was previously unconscious, unproductive thoughts and behavior, became visible from different prisms, including the most "selfish" prism. This is when you see how useless and damaging your specific behaviors are to both yourself and the team.

The moment of realization is when the inner transformation begins - you break out of the set of behaviors and thoughts that are fixed in your character and habits, and you start doing something new that leads you to your goals.

Couple Sami Cohen and Claire Nuer, on their path of personal transformation and discovery, created a unique methodology for personal development. In 1982, Claire's health inspired the couple to put aside the minutiae of everyday life and start looking for something more substantial. Bringing their experiences and discoveries into their workshops, Sami and Claire have shared with thousands of people how they can change their mental models and become the creators of their own lives: lives full of possibilities, connections and joy.

In 1993, MIT Sloan School of Management lecturer Peter Senge met Sami Cohen and Claire Nuer. Their meeting was the kick off moment of presenting the "Leo Methodology" to the business world, offering an opportunity for organizations to create a culture of great teamwork, high employee engagement, and leadership that empowers others to develop new possibilities.

Among the organizations that have been transformed with the help of "Leo Methodology" are Shell, NASA, Boeing, and VISA. Since 2019, this list has been growing with Georgian companies, as the co-author of the methodology, Sami Cohen, together with Anna, decided to establish the "Leo Institute" in Georgia. Since then, Leo Institute in Georgia has helped around 500 people - leaders, couples, and teams - to change how they work, communicate, set and achieve goals, and how they live their lives in the moment.

Over the years, Leo Institute has worked in two main directions: "Leo for Individuals" and "Leo for Business."

When working with teams, Leo Institute creates a tailored program for each team that includes:

• leadership;

• uniting leaders under one goal;

• teamwork;

• employee engagement;

• giving and receiving feedback;

• uniting around a common goal;

• merging different corporate cultures.

"Company leaders have the illusion that they can influence business outcomes without adjusting the human factor. The organization has result A because the team is in an A state. Often, leaders know what the desired outcome (B) is, but don't know what state B is or how to get there. This is the subject of Leo Institute research. Teams come to us with a vision, a desired B result, and we often recommend making this B big to motivate us to start changing the status quo. In other words, the organization's success is the result of individual and collective behavior, and the actions are what stand behind these behaviors", - notes Giorgi Burchuladze, CEO of Leo Institute.

"Leo Institute methodology is somewhat similar to Michelangelo's approach. He said that the idea of a sculpture already exists in the hunk of stone; the sculptor is there to free the statue from the superfluous parts of the stone. Like those sculptures, our unique skills and abilities are hidden under the many layers of behaviors, perceptions, and thoughts we carry with us daily. It is the same in a team: each team has its own unique capabilities, but there are counterproductive behaviors that, the bigger they are, the more influential the negative effect it is. Consequently, the quantity of 'stone' needing to be removed increases and becomes more complex as time passes. And where, in the case of a statue, chiseling excess stone away is a one-time act, for individuals it is a continuous process. With teams, this process is even more complex. The Leo Institute coaches believe trust is the key to reversing this complexity," Burchuladze adds.

"Trust is an internal state and has nothing to do with the environment. This was a great discovery for me, which I experienced most clearly for the first time in the Leo team," - explains Tina Kukhianidze, head of the business direction of Leo Institute.

"How do you explain trust? I often 'test' the other person first by observing their behavior, and if they act with what I consider to be desirable behavior, they 'pass the test' and are added to my list of trusted people. Similar expectations toward ourselves and others are a kind of framework that we set unconsciously, and automatically follow. The fear of losing 'trust' and being judged is often the primary motivation behind our behaviors. It limits us from growing, trying new things, and learning more about ourselves and our abilities.

"Trusting the team means I'm not restricted by my vision of how others should behave," she adds. "I have faith in them and their abilities. We believe that trust is an internal state and does not need to be proven to others. On the contrary, it is letting go of expectations and control of other people's behavior. When teamwork is based on trust, the work environment is safe, and the process is inspiring and creative. Energy is spent not on dealing with tensions but on creation and growth. When working in a team, there is usually a high culture of feedback and accountability to one's word, each other, and shared goals.

"Sounds utopic, right? Yet, the process leading to learning is full of discoveries, transformation, improved results, and most importantly, a feeling of inner peace", she says.

Various studies confirm the link between trust and productivity. It seems obvious, but are you ready to see what it looks like in numbers?

Read the story of Shell and the transformation of its team using "Leo Methodology."

SHELL's Team Growth with Leo Institute

Shell Ursa is the largest deep-water offshore drilling rig that Shell Oil Company has built. It is a structure of forty-eight stories high and it can drill more than three thousand feet below the ocean's surface. It cost $1.45 billion to build in 1997, equivalent to roughly $5.35 billion today.

"The Leo Methodology employed by Shell Ursa created a team based on trust - and the results of this process were amazing," Simon Sinek writes in his book Infinite Game.

The large and expensive project at Shell Ursa was a new challenge and risk for the company's operation. They hired Rick Fox as the superintendent for the project. His job was one of the most dangerous in the world - one wrong move, and someone could be killed. Fox knew this, so safety was his number one priority.

Claire Nuery, co-author of the "Leo Methodology", learned about the Shell Ursa project and shared her ideas with Rick Fox on how to overcome challenges he faced on a daily basis. Fox mostly talked about technical challenges, but Nuer suggested that for the Shell Ursa crew to be safe and successful, his team had to learn to express their feelings before each new challenge.

Fox tried Claire Nuer's technique on himself and was so impressed that he wanted others to try it too. He hired a qualified team from Northern California to test the method on his rough-and-tumble crew. Fox was sure his team wouldn't take it seriously, but he figured any ridicule he'd have to endure would be short-lived compared to the benefits they would get.

The team's coaching began with Ursa crew members sitting in a circle for hours each day and talking about their childhood memories and personal relationships. They not only spoke, but also listened to each other. One crew member asked the group, "If you could change one thing about me, what would it be?" "You don't listen to others," "You talk too much," they told him, and he realized they needed to be heard by him.

Through these exercises, the crew members got to know each other better. Because of the strict atmosphere, like everyone else, they had had doubts, fears, and feelings of insecurity which they hid. However, under the leadership of Claire Nuer, Shell Ursa created a team whose members felt psychologically safe with each other, which helped improve communication. As a result, the Shell Ursa project has one of the best safety records in the industry. Since Nuer's trust-building techniques were implemented across the company, on-the-job accidents have reduced by 84%.

"When we trust our teammates, we freely express our vulnerabilities. We can admit that we have made a mistake or missed something; we can take responsibility for our actions and ask for assistance. When we are in a reliable team, we are sure that the leader and colleagues are ready to help us," Simon Sinek writes in his book Infinite Game.

The operational rate of the oil platform was 95%. And Shell Ursa, with the support of "Leo Methodology," raised this result to 99%. Their production was 43% higher than the industry standard. Shell Ursa then exceeded its production targets, producing 14 million barrels of oil. It can clearly be seen in this case that an effective team which entirely relies on the principles of trust is vital to achieving better results.

Leo Institute's diverse experience spans many industries. Each industry has distinct challenges and requires a specific approach. In addition to the oil business, Leo Institute also actively supports pharmaceutical companies.

Entrepreneur will now offer you another success story that came about thanks to "Leo Methodology."

"Leo Methodology" for the Finvector Team

"We faced a big challenge; we had to apply for marketing authorization and fell behind on our plans. We realized that we needed help. This was the main reason for our starting work with the Leo Institute," explains Stefan Weber, Quality Management Manager at Finvector.

In November 2021, the Leo Institute team was invited to Finland by biopharmaceutical company Finvector, which produces viral-based gene therapy products. The company had spent about 25 years in the research and development phase of bladder cancer medicine, and now, their goal was to get FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorization for their drug.

The company was going experiencing difficulties. Obtaining FDA authorization takes a lot procedures and the involvement of almost all departments. The fact that this was their second attempt to lodge an application, and the company was anticipating some market competition, added to the stress and hindered the employees' practical work.

"Under tight deadlines, facing tough challenges, and in a stressful environment, management often centralizes processes, meaning that the decision-making is done by top management, while middle management is left to give the instructions and oversee the work done by the rest of the employees. This approach is effective in the short term, but weakens middle management by limiting their engagement in company operations in the long run. Taking responsibility for decisions and actions becomes difficult because the perception of their role in the company and contribution is diminished. As more people become involved in the decision-making process, the higher the creativity and overall efficiency of the company is, so contributing to its success," Giorgi Burchuladze explains.

To achieve its goal, Finvector decided to complete the Leo Institute three-level program, which lasted 18 days and included seminars, workshops, and coaching for top and middle managers. The main point was to make them work together as a team toward a unified goal.

Before the seminars began, an interview was conducted with the organization's management to learn more about the company culture. It immediately became obvious what had and hadn't been done toward achieving their goals. Various difficulties were identified within the team, among them lagging on tasks, miscommunication between departments, and a sharp increase in the number of employees.

Using the collected information, Leo Institute selected an appropriate program for the team, consisting of three stages: InsideMySelf, InsideMyTeam, and InsideMyOrganization.

InsideMySelf entails seeing the impact of individual human actions on team members; seeing how actions can be transformed by changing the way employees think.

InsideMyTeam involves seeing the dynamics within each team. This includes unity, cooperation, and communication. The primary role of individual cognitive function is to alert us to danger, including psychological threats—which often puts self-interest above the team's. Consequently, energy is directed toward personal interests rather than serving a common goal.

InsideMyOrganization - If teams are formed, it does not mean that the organization can function as one entity. Teams lead the project, with its difficulties and challenges, yet the need to negotiate with other teams to get the job done is fundamental. Different departments interact for a unified goal, creating a communication chain within the company.

After the completion of the first stage of the program, Leo Institute offered middle managers a follow-up session, which included several group coaching meetings. With the help of these activities, the managers clearly saw what and how to take responsibility and what to delegate to the next-level leaders and the team. Finally, they could implement these changes in the company within their teams.

"We conducted group coaching with middle managers, which is called a Follow-Up session and includes several meetings. The meetings were held once a week, and at them we discussed what the team needed (or didn't need), what worked and what didn't. Along the way, we improved the results. First of all, we saw the need to structure and prepare meetings, which was the responsibility of each manager. They contributed to the organization by scheduling the appointment the way needed to work effectively. Each of them had specific information, was involved in the agenda, and knew what was required of them," Anna Cohen explains.

"Most importantly, they decided to appoint a person who would follow up the decision-making process, record what was agreed upon and who was responsible for its implementation, when it was to be done by, and, in addition, from whom anything would be needed to help in the implementation of a particular project. All this increased the effectiveness of the meeting. They developed a sense of task ownership, and it became clear what should be passed to the upper-level managers and what decisions they should make themselves. The method proved to be effective and was later applied to other teams. As a result, upper-level managers gained more time when decision-making was delegated to their middle managers, who started solving problems themselves instead of referring to their superiors for minor issues.

"Overall, the process was enjoyable, and it helped managers to see where their responsibilities lay. They understood what needs the team and the upper-level leaders had."

After six months, the Leo Institute team was invited again to Finland to hold another workshop. Their team was amazed to see the same people in entirely different working conditions, now knowing what they were doing and why. Most importantly, they were enjoying their work and were fully engaged in the work process.

In December 2022, six months after the completion of the last part of the Leo Institute program, Finvector received FDA authorization.

Finvector management lists the results that were achieved as a result of working with Leo Institute:

• Collaborative work;

• Getting to know each other better, which helped to improve the company culture and working environment;

• Starting to change the leaders' way of thinking;

• Completing projects before the deadlines;

• Increased level of optimism in the company;

• Increased confidence of employees considering the complex challenges they face.

"When we decided to go ahead with the seminars, we were in a very stressful place: we had a difficult period ahead of us, and we didn't think it was the right time to do this type of activity, with so much to do and concentrate on. But it turned out to be just the right decision and timing, because we saw how confidently the employees came to face these challenges. Everything went smoothly; moreover, we completed the work before the deadline. The work that Leo Institute has done is something that is lasting and stays with you. It's not something you can easily forget," explains Giuseppe Carloni, a Finvector Supervisory Board Member and Chairman of the Quality and Compliance Committee.

What is the role of a leader in leading a team based on trust?

Experts repeatedly stress the importance of the trust of employees in a leader's effectiveness.

There are generally two types of CEO: one who uses various programs to bond with and unite the team, and the other, who believes that such activities are ineffective.

"Most CEOs who invest in team building activities see it as an incentive for employees, not as a tool to improve results. Other than Peter Senge's training, I have yet to see a training that transforms team dynamics. This does not mean that such training does not exist, it's just very rare," says Sami Cohen.

Now let's discuss the case of a Georgian company where "Leo Methodology" helped to harness the operations and contribute to the company's growth.

PMCG's Growth with Leo Institute

One of the teams that Leo Institute worked with in Georgia is the consulting company PMCG. The ambitious goal of the management team was to grow the company ten-fold within five years.

PMCG was founded in 2007, and since then has grown steadily, always observant of the great opportunities in the market.

In 2015-2016, PMCG prepared a 5-year plan according to the company's vision to grow significantly. However, in 2018-2019, the company's growth slowed due to lower sales and revenue streams. At that point, it seemed impossible to achieve the set objectives.

From the start, PMCG actively organized team-building activities for its employees, but quickly realized that as a team grows, the approach to employee interaction needs to be tailored to a bigger group. That is when Leo Institute was engaged. The company's goal was to establish an internationally competitive and leading company in the region in the consulting market. To achieve this goal, each department needed to increase the sales volume and revenues ten-fold over the following five years.

According to the General Director of PMCG Lexo Aleksishvili, the management team had the theoretical knowledge and recognized the weaknesses that were visible, but not the human factors that hindered the growth of the company.

"To use an analogy from football, everyone knows that the team's victory depends on that last goal, but at the crucial moment, you might not pass the ball for another player to make the shot. This can happen for any number of reasons: you might feel that you can do it better, you need to prove yourself, you might think the other team players are not worthy or not strong enough to achieve the goal, etc. As a result, the team fails to get the desired result", says Aleksishvili.

In its second year of collaboration, the company's management team of seven people is implementing the "Inside My Leadership" program with the Leo Institute. As a result, in terms of corporate growth, the company had 40% year-on-year growth in 2022, and sales increased by 75%. Their goal is to maintain this growth for the next five years and have a sound institutional structure so that the quality does not deteriorate with the company's rapid growth.

"Overall, I believe that the program is beneficial for individual growth and the mutual cooperation of leaders. I see changes in how they approach challenges, give and receive feedback, and how the process is much more collegial as a result," Aleksishvili explains.

According to Aleksishvili, his main challenge as a leader in this process was recognizing the barriers that prevented his team from succeeding.

"For 30 years, I have worked with businesses of various size in more than ten countries. I have observed a common leadership misconception – a lack of belief in human factors and that employee engagement is crucial for the company's success. Each consecutive project proves that the human factor is critical in getting good versus amazing results in the company," Sami Cohen notes.

He recalls the experience of working with Maxime – Leo Institute's executive director, who believed that his employees were an asset and liked to repeatedly highlight this when speaking with them.

"They (employees) create a company. For two companies with the same resources, people make all the difference. They are the main creators of tangible results," the company's CEO explains.

Cohen reassured Maxime that focusing on employee and human interaction should be a priority for the leadership team, while the HR team is there to assist with the right tools and implementation.

"I admit that my first reaction was to delegate this process to the HR department. But now I know what employee empowerment culture is. My company's profits are my responsibility, not HR's. I remember our conversation, where you mentioned that 75% of employee motivation is related to how they are directly managed. As such, significant improvements can be made by increasing the leadership skills of managers," Maxim told Cohen.

Maxim and Cohen worked for exactly six years on the company culture, making it the most profitable in the industry. Cohen recalls seeing the confidence and joy on the faces of the managers every time he visited the company. They were proud to work for an organization that appreciated human nature and ascribed growth and solid results to this program.