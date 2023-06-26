In order to strengthen the Georgian financial market, Tether Operations Limited held meetings with governmental structures and signed a memorandum

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tether, the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to that powers the first and most widely used stablecoin announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Georgia. This strategic partnership aims to position Georgia as a central hub for peer-to-peer and blockchain technology, igniting a revolution of innovation and economic growth. It also highlights Tether's commitment to advancing its global strategy of building resilient cities and nations worldwide.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Irakli Nadareishvili stated that the company Tether is interested in investing in Georgia. For this purpose, the company will create a special fund for local startups in order to provide assistance to develop blockchain technologies and position Georgia as a country with an attractive ecosystem for technological startups. "We also agreed on cooperation in the educational field regarding the blockchain technology, which will contribute to the development of local blockchain technologies in the country, as well as the introduction of companies operating in this sector in Georgia," – Deputy Minister stated. Nadareishvili added that the cooperation will serve as important incentive for the further development of the local startup ecosystem. To fuel the growth of the blockchain ecosystem, a dedicated fund will be established to provide investments and grants to startups developing blockchain-based services. This initiative aims to not only support domestic startups but also foster international collaborations, strengthening the cooperation and support among existing entrepreneurial ventures and accelerating innovation.

"Through close collaboration with the Government of Georgia, Tether aims to create a flourishing environment for peer-to-peer technology usage," said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether. "This partnership not only marks a significant milestone for Tether but also reinforces its position as a pioneering infrastructure partner for cities and nations globally. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Tether recognizes the need to embrace change and diversify its offerings beyond stability. With a deep understanding of the potential of cryptocurrencies, Tether aims to empower cities and facilitate the adoption of blockchain technologies such as bitcoin as well as peer-to-peer technology solutions such as Keet and Holepunch."

Recognizing the importance of resilient infrastructure, Tether and the Government of Georgia will also explore the development and implementation of a robust and independent communication and financial system. This includes fostering the adoption of digital communications and payment systems based on peer-to-peer technologies, as well as the enhancement of existing infrastructure to ensure its resilience and reliability in supporting blockchain-based solutions. By leveraging the inherent transparency and security of blockchain systems, the partnership aims to transform public administration and the private sector, ensuring the delivery of effective and reliable services to citizens.

Recently Tether announced entering the market and developing payment infrastructure by investing in Georgian startup CityPay.io which operates as a cryptocurrency payment system with the aim to develop a crypto ecosystem in the country and beyond. They together with more than 600 businesses accepting USDt, Bitcoin, and more as a means of payment, create an environment in Georgia where crypto owners can buy everyday goods and services with their cryptocurrencies.

Within the cycle of meetings with the various State agencies of Georgia, a meeting was held at the Investigation Service with the representatives of the Agency and the delegation of the company Tether, which was led by Mr. Paolo Ardoino (Chief Technology Officer). The head persons of the digital payments platform - CityPay.io also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the parties introduced to each other the main directions of their activities, reviewed the trends of digitization of financial services and their possible impact on the financial and economic sector of Georgia, as well as a number of issues related to the need for timely and effective detection and prevention of potential crimes.

They discussed prospects of retraining of the employees of the Investigation Service, taking into startups, this partnership will focus on fostering a thriving startup ecosystem in Georgia. By highlighting the country's favorable working conditions and high quality of life, Tether and the Government of Georgia aim to attract international attention and investment, stimulating the growth and success of innovative startups in the blockchain space.

Additionally, Tether and the Georgian government will work closely with local academic institutions including count topics such as: sharing of existing experience in terms of money laundering risks; International cooperation with law enforcement agencies and its legal basis; digital traceability, including in blockchain systems; the regulatory framework for digital payments implemented by EU member and non-member countries and etc.

The parties agreed to continue communication in a specific direction in order to activate future cooperation.

In order to create a conducive environment for decentralized solutions, adoption, and peer-to-peer technology a previously announced collaboration with BTU, one of Georgia's top technological universities and research centers, to develop educational programs and initiatives. These efforts will empower students and professionals with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the cryptocurrency industry, covering areas such as blockchain technology, stablecoins, and peer-to-peer systems.

By joining forces with the Government of Georgia, Tether aims to strengthen the blockchain ecosystem, foster innovation, and promote Georgia as a global leader in blockchain and peer-to-peer technologies. This partnership will not only benefit the local startup community but also elevate Georgia's reputation as an attractive destination for companies and professionals worldwide.

