Georgia has one of the greatest destinations for international students that offer a Medical Degree, and it is not without reason. A great mix of low-cost tuition, internationally recognized qualifications, and an emphasis on student and practical-oriented, research-inclined learning with a holistic approach. In this article, we will walk you through the best of medical universities in Georgia with a focus on Petre Shotadze Tbilisi Medical Academy (TMA), explaining its reasons to make it an excellent destination for future doctors from around the globe.

Why Medical Study in Georgia?

Opting for Georgia to carry out your medical studies in the present times can be greatly progressive since one will find excellent quality education here at a non-expensive fee. These English-taught medical programs are internationally recognized and have given much importance to Georgian medical universities in the past few years. And here are a few things to be said about what is so great in Georgia medicine.

Worldwide Degree Recognition: After completion of medical study in Georgia you get a globally recognized degree of Medical Doctor (MD). These qualifications are also internationally recognized and included in the World Directory of Medical Schools, developed through a partnership between the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) and FAIMER®. I mean, this type of global recognition guarantees that you will be able to continue your education in medicine even outside Georgia.

Affordable Tuition: The difference between the tuition fees at Georgian versus those in America, the UK is not even arguable. TMA is an institution whose tuition fee ranges between $7,000 and $8,000 in the year which brings medical education within reach without descending on quality.

Program in English: One reason why many students love to get enrolled at medical universities in Georgia is that they offer programs in the English language. This resolves the language problem which is a great help for international students to get settled and feel at home.

Modern Facilities and Innovative Teaching Methods: Say goodbye to the age-old system of lectures. The schools here focus on core learning and use technology for practicals. Some are home to labs with exceptional quality and boast strong relationships with hospitals that provide many students with clinical experience.

Best Universities to Study Medicine in Georgia

Georgia hosts some outstanding medical schools, giving students in Georgia a place to study the curriculum and personally train. Below is a more detailed overview of the best medical schools in Georgia.

1. Tbilisi Medical Academy (TMA)

Tbilisi Medical Academy (TMA) is one of the most respected medical schools that has existed in Georgia since 1992 and was established by an outstanding Georgian physician Dr. Petre Shotadze. After his death in 1999, the academy was renamed to Petre Shotadze Tbilisi Medical Academy. The fact that over 2,500 alumni of TMA have worked their way up in the healthcare industry from around the world says a lot about how well-trained you receive at this institution.

Hat tip: The student-centered approach at TMA is likely to be its most distinctive feature. Focusing on extensive practical training the School aims to make students think critically and differently besides establishing a firm academic footing. In addition, the unique combination ensures graduates are fit for purpose and well-equipped to navigate today's complex healthcare landscape.

Why Opt for TMA?

International Support: The TMA degrees offered are recognized by International medical authority bodies like the Medical Council of India (MCI), Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), and many others.

Learning through Experienced Faculty: The academy provides an integrated medical curriculum and simulated environment to have a more engaging platform for delivering modern educational approaches.

Research experiences: The TMA assists in medical research and offers students the chance to work on projects that will advance medicine.

It is a great place for you to pursue medical studies in Georgia, due to its friendly educational environment and low-cost fees so looking forwards towards it will not be any burden!

2. Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University

Tbilisi State University (TSU) – Ivane Javakhishvili Founded in the year 1918, Tbilisi State University occupies one of the oldest academic institutions around. It implements a medical curriculum, with an excellent and diverse faculty backing this institution. Granted popularity both among Georgian and international students, TSU is known for its research achievements and good cooperation with major medical institutions.

3. David Tvildiani Medical University.

The entire 6-year degree in medicine is offered in English only. Georgian students with high standards and affordable tuition are largely from Asia. The other encouraging part is the curriculum followed by universities making it globally compliant with a larger focus on preparing students for various foreign medical license tests.

4. New Vision University

New Vision University (NVU), Tbilisi Medical program offered by this university that offers state-of-the-art education and modern teaching aids. The university is home to a hospital, integrated with its academic campus which gives the students amazing hands-on clinical exposure.

TMA International Students

TMA Story – As a Student

When deciding on a medical school, nothing is more helpful than the experience of current students and graduates who were a part of the American Intercontinental University (AUI) class Graduating Medical School: 10 Things They Never Told Me but Should Have Posted By Wendy Christensen Marsh Melissa Moore lets us in on what they want to know.

"The Biggest decision of my medical education was to get into Tbilisi Medical Academy. The way the curriculum was designed and supported by staff since day one, helped me to have a better understanding of academic as well as practical configuration in medicine. The internship options allowed me to use what I had learned in a real medical environment and made me confident my degree would be transferable."

This is a testament to how student-friendly the institution is, which positions them as one of the best choices for those interested in pursuing their medical studies here.

