Ask yourself these questions to ensure you'll make the most out of your relationship with your mentor.

As an entrepreneur, it's wise to seek guidance and advice from someone who has already achieved success in your industry. That's where a business mentor comes in. A mentor can offer valuable insights, share their experiences, and help you avoid common mistakes. But before you enter a mentorship relationship, it's important to ask yourself some key questions.

Firstly, you need to identify the specific areas of your business where you need help and the skills or expertise you're looking for in a mentor. This will help you find the right person to guide you. Additionally, you should set clear goals for working with a mentor and establish how you'll measure success.