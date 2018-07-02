Mentorship

Where to Turn When You Need a Mentor, and Why That Person Can Be Key to Your Success
Project Grow

70 percent of small businesses in one survey that received mentoring survived their first five years, compared to 35 percent of businesses with no mentoring.
Amy Zimmerman | 5 min read
'She Was One of My Business Idols,' Says This Fashion Entrepreneur About Her Mentor and Net-A-Porter Founder Natalie Massenet

As Emma Grede builds inclusive denim brand Good American (alongside co-founder Khloe Kardashian) she leans on Massenet for emotional and professional support.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
9 Top Entrepreneurs Share How They Pick Which Masterminds to Join
Mastermind Groups

What to look for, what to avoid, and how to make the most of your investment.
The Oracles | 9 min read
4 Rules to Keep in Mind When Looking for a Mentor
Mentorship

Remember, it's about building a genuine relationship.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
How to Embed Inclusivity Into Work Culture Through Mentorship
inclusivity

Janice Omadeke's The Mentor Method helps companies attract and retain diverse workforces through mentor matchmaking.
Alice | 1 min read
Your Next Mentor Doesn't Have to Be a 'Jedi Master'
Mentors

There's an easier, better, counterintuitive way to find a mentor and accelerate your success
Oskar Cymerman | 6 min read
How the Founder of This Multimedia Company Hired Her Own Mentor

GoldieBlox founder and CEO Debbie Sterling wanted to keep her mentor as close as possible -- so she hired her to be president of the company.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
The Secret to Finding a Great Mentor: Don't Ask to Be Mentored
Editor's Note

Many entrepreneurs think of mentorship all wrong. And that means they're missing the great mentors in front of them.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Turn Fourth of July Traffic Jams Into a Your Own Personal Business Class
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Why Workplace Mentoring Programs Fail
Mentors

A mishandled mentoring program can end up doing more harm than good.
Amanda Schnieders | 6 min read
