Entrepreneurship should be accessible and motivating for future business leaders, says the man who 'fixes businesses.'

Kevin Gaskell, the mastermind behind transformative successes at Porsche, Lamborghini, and BMW, is now channelling his expertise into empowering entrepreneurs.

Step forward Smarter Britain. This innovative technology platform offers a straightforward path to mentorship, funding and advice, making entrepreneurship more accessible and inspiring.

This initiative is set to revolutionise the startup ecosystem, and was born from Gaskell's interactions with students and aspiring entrepreneurs revealing a common challenge.

"They dream of starting their own business, but are discouraged because they simply don't know how to begin. Smarter Britain is my response to that concern," he explains.

His aim is to make starting a business straightforward—no jargon, no assumed knowledge, no barriers, and no paywalls.

With a top-tier track record in transforming brands, Gaskell is the perfect person for the job.

BMW's growth playbook

Gaskell led BMW UK as Managing Director from 1996 to 2000, spearheaded a period of remarkable success, delivering record growth and amplifying profitability by an impressive 500%. This extraordinary growth was driven by an unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer experience.

"We redefined the brand by introducing technology and product and process design which ensured every customer interaction reflected our commitment to excellence," Gaskell shares.

He emphasises the importance of creating a frictionless and enjoyable customer experience.

"We encourage our entire team to recognise that price is not a number, it is an experience. If your business can provide your clients with a frictionless and fun experience, those customers will become advocates and return for more, often bringing other customers with them," he notes.

For entrepreneurs, this translates to investing in innovation, cultivating a strong brand, and consistently exceeding customer expectations, as exemplified by his leadership, which demonstrates how strategic vision and execution can transform a business's trajectory.

Common scaling pitfalls

Even the most proficient entrepreneurs face challenges, and Gaskell was no exception. Scaling a business is fraught with difficulties, and the entrepreneur identifies several common mistakes encountered along the way.

"One common mistake is growing too quickly without a solid foundation. Entrepreneurs can get caught up in the excitement of expansion and overlook the importance of having robust systems and processes in place," he warns.

To avoid the common pitfall, Gaskell advises entrepreneurs to scale at a measured pace, ensuring operational efficiencies and adaptability to market needs - because scaling isn't just about ramping up revenue and expanding operations.

"True scaling is about creating a model that can handle growth without sacrificing quality or efficiency," Gaskell clarifies.

He emphasises that scaling involves strategic planning, technological investment, and a shift towards long-term sustainability.

"It's not just about doing more; it's about doing it better," Gaskell asserts.

Lessons from turnarounds:

Reflecting on his leadership roles at Porsche, Lamborghini, and BMW, Gaskell underscores the importance of adaptability, effective communication, and team alignment in overcoming challenges.

"During the turnaround at Porsche, we encountered significant market challenges and internal resistance to change," he recalls. "By remaining flexible and adapting our strategies, we were able to overcome these obstacles and achieve growth."

He also emphasises that effective communication and team alignment were crucial in navigating these challenges, highlighting the role of transparency and adaptability in leadership.

"Transparent and open communication is essential for building team confidence and driving progress," the entrepreneur asserts.

Scaling advice

Gaskell offers some counterintuitive advice for those looking to scale their businesses.

"Embrace failure as a learning opportunity and don't shy away from taking calculated risks," he suggests. "Some of the greatest innovations come from experimenting and understanding what doesn't work."

Additionally, he underscores the significance of a strong company culture. "Often overlooked, a positive and resilient culture can be a powerful driver of success, especially during periods of rapid growth," Gaskell points out.

An interview with Gaskell wouldn't be complete without highlighting his extreme challenges-be it polar expeditions or rowing records-that reflect his resilience and determination. This same mindset of embracing adversity and staying committed is crucial in the business world.

"These experiences push me beyond my comfort zone and teach me about perseverance and teamwork," he notes.

Driving positive change

Looking ahead, Gaskell is excited about projects leveraging technology for social impact, such as building fiber networks in underprivileged areas and advancing the electric vehicle sector.

He will continue to hand on his expertise and the entrepreneurial baton through Smarter Britain.

"My entrepreneurial journey continues to be driven by my passion for creating sustainable and meaningful change."