Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Post-Covid, the debate over remote versus in-office work has intensified. The allure of working from home is undeniable: no commute, casual attire and more flexibility around scheduling and task management. But I'm convinced that, for many organizations, there is no substitute for in-person work. It's not about nostalgia, tradition or resistance to change. It's about retaining elements that make for success in business such as mentorship, career progression, collaboration and speed of action.

This isn't a blanket argument. Some businesses thrive under remote or hybrid work models. But for others — where real-time collaboration, spontaneous problem-solving and face-to-face interactions are critical — the advantages of "work from work" are hard to deny. For my part, I don't think my career would have progressed as rapidly before I started Dynasty — nor would Dynasty have seen the success it has as an all-remote enterprise.

Related: In Defense of the Office

Mentorship thrives in the office, not online

One advantage of in-office work is the enhancement of mentorship. After all, mentorship is an organic, dynamic and ongoing process that, at least in its most impactful form, can't be overly structured. E-meetings can be a great stop-gap, but such strictly scheduled get-togethers can't foster the spontaneous interactions that drive in-person workplace learning.

In an office, new hires can see how experienced colleagues handle challenges in the moment, allowing them to witness how problems are tackled on the spot. This is a far richer learning experience than most people can derive from formal feedback. It's the unscheduled moments — a thought shared by the coffee machine, an impromptu chat between meetings — that shape professional growth. You can't schedule a passing comment, and comments like that can change how you think about a client issue and unlock a strategy you hadn't considered.

Remote work tends to flatten these opportunities. Virtual meetings have clear agendas, and while they may be efficient, they lack the spontaneity that mentorship requires. In-person work allows junior employees to absorb not just technical knowledge but also the unspoken elements of workplace culture — how to navigate office politics, build relationships and handle pressure. These are critical for long-term career success, but they're hard to impart through a screen.

Being seen is a boon to career advancement

Visibility is crucial for career growth, and the office provides an environment where contributions can be recognized more readily. In a remote setting, it's easy for work to go unnoticed, even with regular check-ins. Video calls don't offer the same opportunities to showcase initiative or tackle an impromptu project. It's easier to stay in the foreground when you're in the same room as your manager, actively participating in discussions or lending a hand when a colleague needs help.

Presence in the office helps employees build informal networks, which can be just as important for career progression as formal interactions. The person you chat with over lunch might become a key advocate when a promotion opportunity arises. When you're present, you're naturally in front of decision-makers more often, giving you more chances to make positive impressions. This exposure to leadership and the ability to connect with colleagues across departments creates pathways to new roles or responsibilities that might otherwise go unnoticed in a remote work setting.

In contrast, remote employees may struggle to maintain the same level of engagement or visibility. Despite their best efforts, the lack of physical proximity can lead to missed opportunities. Out of sight, out of mind — a saying that, unfortunately, often holds true in career advancement.

Related: How Has Remote Work Impacted Our Relationships With Other Employees? The Findings of This Study Will Surprise You.

The irreplaceable synergies of working together in person

Tools like Slack and Zoom have made remote collaboration easier, but they are no substitute for working side-by-side with your team in the same room. The energy generated by face-to-face collaboration fosters creativity, problem-solving and innovation in ways that digital platforms can't replicate.

In the office, discussions are more fluid and dynamic. An idea that starts as a quick conversation by a colleague's desk can quickly turn into a full-blown brainstorming session. These moments are hard to plan, but they're essential to any successful business. In virtual meetings, the structure often stifles this kind of creativity. The focus on efficiency and the limitations of time slots mean that discussions rarely veer off into the sometimes chaotic, but often fruitful, exchanges that occur in person.

Physical proximity fosters stronger team cohesion. Employees can build relationships naturally, simply by spending time together. These connections deepen trust and create a shared sense of purpose, making teams more effective. When people feel more connected, they collaborate better, and the end result is a more innovative and successful organization.

The strategic advantage of on-the-spot feedback

In a fast-paced environment, speed matters. The ability to make quick decisions can make the difference between seizing and missing an opportunity. With all or most key players in the same space, information flows more freely, and decisions can be made on the spot without the delays and lack of spontaneity inherent to remote communication.

When you're in the office, you can always walk over to a colleague's desk and get feedback on an idea immediately instead of waiting for an email reply or struggling to find time on someone's calendar. Everyone knows that phone tag and fragmented communication tools slow things down. "Work from work" helps avoid these bottlenecks and fosters efficiency.

Remote work can also make teams more "siloed" because employees tend to interact most with their direct colleagues. This can limit cross-departmental communication, reducing overall business awareness and collaboration. In-office work helps to break down these silos, allowing employees to build relationships and collaborate across teams, which is essential to innovation and agility.

In-office work builds a company's culture

The debate over remote versus in-office work isn't going away, and it shouldn't. Remote work has proven its value, particularly when it comes to offering flexibility and accommodating individual needs. But for companies focused on growth, development and long-term success, there's still immense value in maintaining a shared workspace.

Related: Want Employees Back in the Office? What Leaders Are (Still!) Getting Wrong About This Ask

The office isn't just a space. It's a culture. It's where mentorship happens, where careers are built and where teams come together to solve problems, innovate and make decisions that drive success. For this reason, it's especially important that business leaders be clear on remote versus in-person work policies. Ambiguity or inconsistency across departments can create confusion and frustration.

As we move forward, businesses need to consider whether remote work, for all its benefits, can replicate the unique opportunities that arise when people work together face to face. For many, there's still no substitute for the richness that comes from working in the same space.