Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many offices, like ours at BriteCo, have moved to a permanent hybrid model (or something similar) following the COVID-19 pandemic. We chose a hybrid model to get the best of both worlds, encompassing in-person connection and at-home convenience. Promoting options offers more control over our lives and schedules, which I believe everyone craves at work and in general.

With these great conveniences come pitfalls in terms of teamwork and in-person connection. One crucial piece you don't experience as quickly when physically disconnected from your team is spontaneity.

Spontaneous ideas are some of our most creative. Still, it's best to foster peer discussion; however, consistently replicating is difficult when done virtually. To combat this, I strongly encourage one-on-ones across all teams. Everyone needs to buy into the philosophy, starting at the top.

Related: How to Bridge The Gap Between In-Person and Remote Meetings

I've found that connecting with people early in the day is critical. Even if it's just a quick check-in, I want to ask how they are doing and if I can help. A simple "How's it going?" and "Anything to discuss?" can be a meaningful exchange, even if it's brief. The key is that these interactions feel supportive, not stifling, and are consistently happening. This sets a tone of collaboration and support, and, like most things, it trickles down and encourages these conversations throughout your team.

For instance, we currently have an employee working remotely from Greece for three weeks, and we devote time to connect daily despite the time difference. Even if there is nothing specific to discuss, that daily touchpoint is invaluable for staying connected. Establishing these consistent touchpoints — no matter how brief — can significantly enhance team cohesion.

When you build an organization, all the pieces need to work in unison, and you need to do this to ensure your team is connected. When everything is disconnected, nothing works. Teams need to be able to communicate with one another to work cohesively. When no one is talking, you get super disconnected, and that's a terrible way to build an organization. It's impossible to lead that way.

Related: Why Hybrid Work Is Failing Your Employees

Additionally, I encourage personal check-ins at the start of team meetings. It's easy to get swept up in the meeting agenda, but updating everyone on their lives outside of work helps build these connections on a daily basis.

When fully remote, I think you need to make a concerted effort to get people together outside of work. Whether you have retreats, meetups, happy hours, attend sporting events, or anything that best fits your team. While BriteCo meets in the office a few days a week, we also attended a team-wide Chicago Cubs game this summer.

Creating a solid culture influences accountability within a fully remote or hybrid workplace. Accountability is crucial for maintaining productivity, trust, and overall team cohesion. In the absence of physical oversight, clear expectations and transparent communication become essential to ensure that every team member understands their responsibilities and the impact of their work on collective goals. Even remotely, teams can achieve a harmonious balance of independence and collaboration, ultimately enhancing individual performance and organizational success.

There is currently an apparent movement back to the office, though not entirely. Hybrid models will likely dominate moving forward, offering flexibility while maintaining some in-person presence. The hybrid approach is likely the most sustainable way forward. Of course, you cannot do that for all situations, such as retail environments, where people just need to be on-site.

For those in fully remote roles, I believe the push for connection will be in more events moving forward. We had to disconnect abruptly, but we will likely see companies begin planning monthly or quarterly team events and offer regular meetups. Additionally, we may see more companies offering remote work that involves traveling to the office once a month or so.

Related: Why Remote Work and Offshore Talent Are Becoming Essential for Businesses

Lastly, we are seeing a return to travel in a big way, with conferences and expos back in full swing. Although, for many industries, it is still far less frequent than pre-pandemic travel. I foresee the future of work returning to the importance of experiences and opportunities that work best in person.

However, none of the above can be achieved without hiring the right people. The people brought into an organization contribute their unique skills and expertise — but they also shape the company's values, behaviors, and overall environment. Therefore, selecting candidates that align with the company's core values and vision is crucial. Organizations can foster a culture of shared purpose and mutual respect. Still, they can only accomplish this when the entire workforce agrees and participates actively. This alignment ensures that employees are more likely to collaborate, support one another, and strive towards common goals in a fully remote or hybrid workplace.

Hire great people who believe in and understand the importance of these practices. Your team's success will flourish, as will your relationships with one another. All of this will feed into spontaneous, creative ideas that will drive your business's present and future.