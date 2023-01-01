Dustin Lemick
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO of BriteCo
Dustin Lemick is the CEO of BriteCo, a leading insurance provider offering best-in-class jewelry and watch insurance. With 10+ years of insurance experience and a comprehensive background in retail jewelry, his expertise spans insurance operations, underwriting, and retail pricing models.
Business Models
3 Crucial Lessons for Entrepreneurs Taking on Big and Complex Markets
For disruptors, success lies in taking the basics and blazing a different path with them.