Avoid These 5 Critical Mistakes All Leaders Make
Key Takeaways
- When stumbling upon a mistake, don't get frightened or depressed. To err is human. Remember to keep calm and be a good leader for your team.
Mistakes are unpleasant and can be embarrassing. If acknowledged and dealt with in a timely manner, they can become a good source of learning and experience. What are the most common leadership mistakes, and how can one correct them almost on the spot?
1. Being too stingy with feedback
Not providing proper feedback and leaving a team guessing is one of the most common mistakes a team leader can make, especially at the beginning of their path when they lack experience and understanding of what they should be doing.