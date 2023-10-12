Mistakes are unpleasant and can be embarrassing. If acknowledged and dealt with in a timely manner, they can become a good source of learning and experience.

Mistakes are unpleasant and can be embarrassing. If acknowledged and dealt with in a timely manner, they can become a good source of learning and experience. What are the most common leadership mistakes, and how can one correct them almost on the spot?

1. Being too stingy with feedback

Not providing proper feedback and leaving a team guessing is one of the most common mistakes a team leader can make, especially at the beginning of their path when they lack experience and understanding of what they should be doing.