A handcrafted piece of art, imbued with the spirit of giving. A simple but effective tool that helps children--and parents--get better sleep. An affordable, sustainable solution to Third World medical problems. These are the ideas that propelled three businesspeople to the top of the heap in the past year, earning them Entrepreneur® magazine's Entrepreneur of 2011 Awards.

From thousands of entries, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Amy C. Cosper and vice president of marketing Lisa Murray, along with The UPS Store's vice president of marketing Michelle Van Slyke and PR manager Becca Andrews Hogan, narrowed the field to 15 finalists. Readers voted on their favorites at Entrepreneur.com. And now, at last--here is who the judges and you, the readers, selected.

Our Entrepreneur of 2011 is Lee Rhodes, founder of glassybaby. Her artisanal candleholders have struck a chord with consumers, starting in Seattle and expanding nationwide. And her mission of leveraging her success to ease the struggles of cancer patients makes her a rarity: a businessperson in both head and heart.