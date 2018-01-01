Carolyn Horwitz

Carolyn Horwitz

Carolyn Horwitz is executive editor of Entrepreneur magazine.

From Cord-Cutting to Cuba: The Biggest Trends of 2016
Trends 2016

From Cord-Cutting to Cuba: The Biggest Trends of 2016

A look at what's hot, what's happening and what's to come.
3 min read
The Most Expensive Cities for Expats (Infographic)
Entrepreneurs

The Most Expensive Cities for Expats (Infographic)

Eyeing an overseas career move or considering an exotic retirement? Choose your new homeland wisely.
1 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners

Read the inspiring stories behind Entrepreneur magazine's award winners, including the top college and emerging entrepreneurs.
12 min read
Portable Design With Poketo
Starting a Business

Portable Design With Poketo

A startup founded by two artists puts art in people's pockets (and on their backs).
3 min read
To B-school or Not to B-school?

To B-school or Not to B-school?

Going to business school certainly doesn't guarantee entrepreneurial success--but is it valuable? Entrepreneur went to experts from both sides of the lectern for firsthand accounts of the pros and cons of MBA programs.
4 min read
