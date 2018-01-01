Carolyn Horwitz is executive editor of Entrepreneur magazine.
Trends 2016
From Cord-Cutting to Cuba: The Biggest Trends of 2016
A look at what's hot, what's happening and what's to come.
Entrepreneurs
The Most Expensive Cities for Expats (Infographic)
Eyeing an overseas career move or considering an exotic retirement? Choose your new homeland wisely.
Entrepreneurs
Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners
Read the inspiring stories behind Entrepreneur magazine's award winners, including the top college and emerging entrepreneurs.
Starting a Business
Portable Design With Poketo
A startup founded by two artists puts art in people's pockets (and on their backs).
To B-school or Not to B-school?
Going to business school certainly doesn't guarantee entrepreneurial success--but is it valuable? Entrepreneur went to experts from both sides of the lectern for firsthand accounts of the pros and cons of MBA programs.