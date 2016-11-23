Subscribe for 50% off
Subscribe

Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff

See the good in everyone, and let them know how much you value them.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thanksgiving is the holiday where we are encouraged to be thankful for the good things in our lives -- health, safety, adequate food, clothing and shelter, plus all the material blessings we have. For most people, Thanksgiving is usually more of a personally-focused celebration, including sharing meals and time with family and friends.

Hero Images | Getty Images

But the Thanksgiving holiday season can also be an opportunity to focus on, and be reminded of, the positive aspects of our work lives. This is especially true in these more difficult economic times, where many who desire employment are unable to find work or have to settle for a job beneath their professional capabilities.

Black Friday Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 50% off today.

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Budweiser Cheekily Responds to FIFA's Alcohol Sale Ban at the World Cup

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'Refused to Let Twitter Shut Down Before We Shared This': Tampax Is Going Viral for a Cheeky Tweet

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Reality Stars Are Sentenced To Prison For a '15-Year Fraud Spree'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More