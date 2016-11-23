Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thanksgiving is the holiday where we are encouraged to be thankful for the good things in our lives -- health, safety, adequate food, clothing and shelter, plus all the material blessings we have. For most people, Thanksgiving is usually more of a personally-focused celebration, including sharing meals and time with family and friends.

Hero Images | Getty Images

But the Thanksgiving holiday season can also be an opportunity to focus on, and be reminded of, the positive aspects of our work lives. This is especially true in these more difficult economic times, where many who desire employment are unable to find work or have to settle for a job beneath their professional capabilities.