Paul White is a psychologist, speaker and trainer. He co-authored Sync or Swim: A Fable About Workplace Communication and Coming Together in a Crisis as well as The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace and Rising Above a Toxic Workplace

How to Build a Positive Relationship With Your Boss and Colleagues
How to Build a Positive Relationship With Your Boss and Colleagues

Mutual respect makes the office much more pleasant.
Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff
Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff

See the good in everyone, and let them know how much you value them.
5 Understandable Reasons Why Your Co-workers Are on Your Nerves
5 Understandable Reasons Why Your Co-workers Are on Your Nerves

Give co-workers the benefit of the doubt, and try to communicate that you care.
Don't Be Surprised When Employees Don't Value Your Impersonal Gift
Don't Be Surprised When Employees Don't Value Your Impersonal Gift

When a gift card -- or even a gold watch -- isn't the best way to show your employees they matter.
Wait Until the Time Is Right Before You 'Appreciate' Your Employees
Wait Until the Time Is Right Before You 'Appreciate' Your Employees

How do you know when the time is not right? Here are five scenarios to avoid.
How Aesop Got It Right: 6 Reasons Stories Can Motivate Your Team
How Aesop Got It Right: 6 Reasons Stories Can Motivate Your Team

Stories involved different parts of our brain, so they're easier to remember and less threatening than cold, hard facts.
Is Your Remote Team in Trouble? Authentic Appreciation Can Help
Is Your Remote Team in Trouble? Authentic Appreciation Can Help

A phone chat, small gift, a cup of coffee can all do wonders for the morale of employees working remotely.
Want an Unstoppable Team? Try Using Manager and Peer Recognition.
Want an Unstoppable Team? Try Using Manager and Peer Recognition.

Authentic appreciation from leaders and among co-workers leads to a positive, supportive work environment.
Appreciation at Work: Two Major Misconceptions Leaders Hold
Appreciation at Work: Two Major Misconceptions Leaders Hold

Beware that you don't celebrate your employees for all the wrong reasons. (Hint: They've saved you money.)
Quit Trying to Make Everyone on Your Team an Entrepreneur
Quit Trying to Make Everyone on Your Team an Entrepreneur

Founders often make these three mistakes when striving to enlist employees in growing their businesses. Here's how to avoid them.
Is the Notion of a 'Good Work Ethic' Generationally Biased?
Is the Notion of a 'Good Work Ethic' Generationally Biased?

Perhaps you've heard complaints by seasoned managers that sounded like millennial bashing. Now a psychologist gives his reasoned reply.
Leadership Lessons to Learn from the New Republican Congress
Leadership Lessons to Learn from the New Republican Congress

Can you work with people whose views are diametrically opposed to yours?
5 Ways to Tell If Your Workplace Is Really Toxic
5 Ways to Tell If Your Workplace Is Really Toxic

Everyone has horror stories to share. But how do you know if your office is truly poisonous? Learn what to look for and what you can do.
Don't Let a Grinch Steal the Appreciation From Your Workplace
Don't Let a Grinch Steal the Appreciation From Your Workplace

Some people simply don't know how to recognize others and thank them. But it's possible to shake off this curmudgeonly outlook.
Don't Be a Turkey in How You Communicate Appreciation to Your Staff
Don't Be a Turkey in How You Communicate Appreciation to Your Staff

Clueless managers might fall short in expressing their thanks on the eve of Thanksgiving. Here's what to do.
