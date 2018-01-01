Paul White is a psychologist, speaker and trainer. He co-authored Sync or Swim: A Fable About Workplace Communication and Coming Together in a Crisis as well as The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace and Rising Above a Toxic Workplace.
Relationship Building
How to Build a Positive Relationship With Your Boss and Colleagues
Mutual respect makes the office much more pleasant.
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Is a Reminder to Appreciate Your Staff
See the good in everyone, and let them know how much you value them.
Team-Building
5 Understandable Reasons Why Your Co-workers Are on Your Nerves
Give co-workers the benefit of the doubt, and try to communicate that you care.
Employee Morale
Don't Be Surprised When Employees Don't Value Your Impersonal Gift
When a gift card -- or even a gold watch -- isn't the best way to show your employees they matter.
Employee Recognition
Wait Until the Time Is Right Before You 'Appreciate' Your Employees
How do you know when the time is not right? Here are five scenarios to avoid.
Leadership
How Aesop Got It Right: 6 Reasons Stories Can Motivate Your Team
Stories involved different parts of our brain, so they're easier to remember and less threatening than cold, hard facts.
Employee Recognition
Is Your Remote Team in Trouble? Authentic Appreciation Can Help
A phone chat, small gift, a cup of coffee can all do wonders for the morale of employees working remotely.
Employee Feedback
Want an Unstoppable Team? Try Using Manager and Peer Recognition.
Authentic appreciation from leaders and among co-workers leads to a positive, supportive work environment.
Employee Recognition
Appreciation at Work: Two Major Misconceptions Leaders Hold
Beware that you don't celebrate your employees for all the wrong reasons. (Hint: They've saved you money.)
Managing Employees
Quit Trying to Make Everyone on Your Team an Entrepreneur
Founders often make these three mistakes when striving to enlist employees in growing their businesses. Here's how to avoid them.
Generation Gap
Is the Notion of a 'Good Work Ethic' Generationally Biased?
Perhaps you've heard complaints by seasoned managers that sounded like millennial bashing. Now a psychologist gives his reasoned reply.
Leadership Skills
Leadership Lessons to Learn from the New Republican Congress
Can you work with people whose views are diametrically opposed to yours?
Office Culture
5 Ways to Tell If Your Workplace Is Really Toxic
Everyone has horror stories to share. But how do you know if your office is truly poisonous? Learn what to look for and what you can do.
Employee Recognition
Don't Let a Grinch Steal the Appreciation From Your Workplace
Some people simply don't know how to recognize others and thank them. But it's possible to shake off this curmudgeonly outlook.
Thanksgiving
Don't Be a Turkey in How You Communicate Appreciation to Your Staff
Clueless managers might fall short in expressing their thanks on the eve of Thanksgiving. Here's what to do.