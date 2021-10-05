This story appears in the October 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"Our first motto was "Saving the Earth, one fabulous bag at a time.' To the world, it was tongue-in-cheek, but we meant it. Last year we commissioned a study to answer the question: "Does a Chanel bag ever end up in a landfill?' What we found was that luxury handbags are not only owned longer but more likely to be resold than their fast-fashion and even mall-brand counterparts. In fact, luxury handbags are also cared for better and more likely to be professionally repaired when needed. So our biggest impact has been creating a market for a product that was already sustainable." — Sarah Davis, Founder and president, Fashionphile, a preowned-­luxury-handbag purveyor

"A business with the size and diversity of Amazon scales by creating mechanisms. In 2019, Amazon cofounded the Climate Pledge with Global Optimism, a commitment to net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. More than 200 companies have joined us, all committed to transformational action that can protect the global economy and help to preserve the natural world. We know crossing the finish line won't be easy, and there's still lots of exploring and inventing that needs to happen. But we believe we can build a better future together." — Kara Hurst, Vice president of worldwide sustainability, Amazon

"In 2020, we established a set of commitments that guide us toward decisions that benefit the planet. Since then, our Earthwise line of products has been a big focus, and defining what qualified as "earthwise' was a task we didn't take lightly. We did thorough up-front research, got feedback on industry standards, and looked to partners like B Corporation and Leather Working Group as a benchmark. From there, we built a clear framework that could expand as the industry makes progress. We started by actively listening to experts, and we are committed to making changes as we learn." — Amy Smith, Chief strategy and impact officer, Toms, a philanthropic footwear brand

"From the start, we've prioritized safety for the environment and the consumer. All of our bedding and bath products are Oeko-Tex–certified. We work with a manufacturer that operates its own solar and wind-power generation projects. Every material in our eco-hybrid mattress is nontoxic and sustainable. Our HQ donated returned items to Habitat for Humanity, embraced Meatless Mondays, started composting, and eliminated single-use plastics. We've brought in experts and established an internal task force to guide us in the process of making meaningful change — beginning with increasing our USA-made products to support heritage craft and reduce transportation emissions." — Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO, Parachute, a premium-bedding business

"In an industry rampant with healthwashing and greenwashing, I'm most proud of our direct relationships with farmers, which enable us to tackle some of the systemic barriers to proper nutrition and sustainable agriculture. We know that organic farming is better for human and climate health, but only 1 percent of U.S. farmland is organic. It's expensive, labor-intensive, and risky for farmers to transition. So we make the three-year conversion process a little bit easier. We started with one farm. Now we're converting hundreds of acres and counting. Our goal is to make organic fruits and vegetables more accessible for all." — Rachel Drori, Founder and CEO, Daily Harvest, a meal delivery service

"Since last May, we've introduced sustainable alternatives across existing categories, using eco-friendly materials like recycled nylon and polyester. With each launch, we've zeroed in on very specific areas: swimwear with eco-friendly outer fabric or inner lining, or remaking our bralettes, active leggings, bike shorts, and sports bras in sustainable materials. It's tempting to overhaul the business overnight, but I know that's impossible without compromising the quality and fit. So my solution has been complete transparency with our community on why it takes time for every component to come together." — Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder, Lively, an underwear and swimwear brand

"As of 2021, all Briogeo product bottles, tubes, jars, and caps are 100 percent recyclable. We've also made the decision to make all of our HDPE [high-­density polyethylene] bottles with a minimum of 25 percent PCR [post-­consumer resin]. Some are even made with 100 percent PCR! One double-­edged sword we've encountered is that PCR is becoming more widely used. We're thrilled so many brands are prioritizing Earth-friendly packaging, but we've had to sharpen our planning efforts and be extra strategic so we can continue sourcing recycled materials properly without putting pressure on the supply chain." — Nancy Twine, Founder and CEO, Briogeo, a clean, natural hair-care company

"In fall 2020, we accelerated the target date for our 100 percent renewable electricity goal by 25 years. We also set goals to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. And earlier this year, we joined the United Nations–backed Race to Zero Campaign — aiming for net-zero carbon emissions across our value chain by 2045. We are already making strong progress. By the end of last year, more than half of our global electricity came from renewable sources, and we recently signed three new deals that will bring us to 100 percent renewable electricity in Europe by 2023. That includes 30 sites! I'm excited about this momentum." — Paulette Frank, Chief sustainability officer, Johnson & Johnson