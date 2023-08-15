It's easy to feel down when things aren't going your way, but I've found a way to push through the pain by adopting a critical thinking skill.

There's a big difference between being injured and being hurt. As a solopreneur, I've learned that separating these two terms has helped me push through many of the struggles and obstacles that come with creating my own success.

They always say embracing pain is just second nature to any business leader, entrepreneur, or content creator. You'll face setback after setback — and you're expected to keep going. And we all know the power of positive thinking can help, but sometimes it's not enough.

