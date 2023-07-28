As we head into the latter half of 2023, there's still a great chance for you to get involved in some exciting startup events.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 2023 calendar year is a little more than halfway done — but that doesn't mean it's too late to jump on one of these well-connected entrepreneurial events. This list is specifically for our subscribers, so if you are part of Entrepreneur+, then check out this exclusive list.

Startup conferences are an integral part of any entrepreneur in any industry. It's one of the best ways to get you and your team surrounded by professionals; to help network and meet knowledgeable potential partners and investors.