What Entrepreneurship Taught One Married Couple About Partnership Collaboration for these founders is professional and personal.

By Matt McCue

This story appears in the September 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Skye Parrott
Sarah Yarborough and Victor Lytvinenko, photographed in Raleigh, North Carolina.

First came love, then came marriage, then came a fashionable denim label. Victor Lytvinenko and Sarah Yarborough found their entrepreneurial niche when they tried making designer jeans that fit better than what they could find at the store. A chance meeting with Barneys -- thanks to an intro from a friend -- gave them a national platform in 2009, and their business cleared $2 million in revenue last year. The couple talks about their collaboration, both professional and personal.

Sarah Yarborough: Running a business with Victor is really lovely, but the first two years were hard. We thought every decision should be 50/50, but that's unrealistic. Now we each have an area where one of us has 51 percent of the vote -- Victor is the extrovert, and he does the business relationships, like financing and sourcing. I tend to be more introverted and behind the scenes, working on product design and operations support.

