Great leaders do not have all the answers. "I don't know" may come across as three simple, innocuous words, but they do have the power to make business stronger.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No one knows everything. There's no need to pretend that we do. A great leader is honest about their limitations and strengths. Accept that you will fail. Being honest and open about failure is not a weakness.

A great leader is not defined by having all the answers but by a willingness to grow and learn, a curiosity that leads to finding the required answers. It is about stopping, refueling, and being the best version of yourself.

Think about it. Do you want a team that comes to you for the answers? That has no mind of its own? No creativity? We all know the answer to that. Command and control is a thing of the past and won't cut the muster in today's ever-evolving business landscape, not if you want to be a business of tomorrow.