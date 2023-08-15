Don't leave your dog all alone. Occupy and stimulate your fur baby with this service that's like Netflix for dogs.

Lo and behold, more people are heading back into the office as hybrid models are on the rise. TIME Magazine reports that "structured hybrid, in which there are a set number of days that people are required to come into the office," is gaining traction.

This means spending less time in your home office and less time with your favorite furry friend. Help occupy and stimulate your fur baby with this service that's like Netflix for dogs. DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone.

Using years of research by some of the world's top pet experts, unique content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and to support their natural behavior patterns. The idea is that a happy, content dog is less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety, or other related problems.

A couple of things to note: This offer is only valid for new users and access via streaming. All memberships begin with a three-day trial and are for one year. DOGTV automatically updates this to a lifetime subscription once the code has been redeemed within five business days.

Your lifetime subscription gets you dog-specific content in the following segment areas:

Relaxation: Calming scenes and soothing sounds help keep your dog relaxed.

Stimulation: Programs with playful animated sequences, dogs, and other animals are designed to prevent boredom and provide mental stimulation.

Exposure: These programs are edited with limited exposure to sounds that help your dog become accustomed to things like car rides and doorbells.

This subscription can also be highly entertaining for owners while they watch their dogs enjoy TV made just for them.

DOGTV is a convenient way to help alleviate your dog's stress and anxiety throughout the day when you are away or back in the office.

Get a lifetime subscription to DOGTV for just $149.99 (reg. $838).

