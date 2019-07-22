Signing out of account, Standby...
Women are Swimming Against the Current of Europe's VC Flows
HSBC has launched a $1B fund to help.
EU Startups Offered Chance to Accelerate 4th Industrial Revolution Manufacturing Workforce
A new grant aims to create a unique infrastructure for the convenient deployment of human-centric industrial applications.
European Startups 2021: The Year in Numbers
They're on track to bring in a record $121 billion in funding this year. This is nearly three times the $41 billion of capital raised in 2020.
Report: UK SMBs Not Doing Enough to Build an Inclusive, Diverse Culture
Half of the 1,000 managers surveyed by GetApp, a Gartner company, admit that their company still has 'significant work' to do in this regard.
'Hybrid Workplaces to See an Impactful Generational, Gender Split'
Hung Lee, a UK-based recruitment industry professional, says a generational and gender divide will be a byproduct of veteran workers and women being more drawn to the benefits of remote work.
Report: The European Market Is Back on Its Feet
The startup market is having a moment around the world, but few regions can hold a flame to Europe when it comes to venture capital investment this year.
Vision Isn't Everything, Says Successful Multi-Time Y Combinator Applicant
Here's what's more important to focus on.
How Founder Coaching Can Lift Humanity up in the VC World
There needs to be a return-on-coaching mindset, not just a return-on-investment mindset, says elite coach Ariane de Bonvoisin.
Web Summit Kindles Sparks of Hope for Return of In-Person Conferences
The big industry event typically hosts around 70,000 participants every year and features an impressive line-up of politicians, celebrities, and keynote speakers from top global technology companies.
Founder Institute, WomenTech Network Team up to Bridge Gap Between Europe and Silicon Valley for Female Founders
Early-stage founders are the main focus of the partnership and the program is open to female entrepreneurs anywhere in the world in an effort to make the startup ecosystem more diverse.
'Risk-Averse Investors Have Put Europe at a Disadvantage in High Tech'
According to Amir Bozorgzadeh, CEO and co-founder of Virtuleap, a health and education VR startup.
20 Tech Leaders in Europe to Follow
Keep an eye on this list of entrepreneurs and industry experts as they look to how technology will evolve in the years ahead.
Eastern European Startups Take on Climate Change Amid a Divided EU
The European Union has faced the challenge of balancing how different countries prioritize climate change action.
How European Startups Will Advance 3D Printing Tech in 2020
While the development of complex technologies takes time, it's evident that the scope and depth of 3D technology continues to expand.
3 Lessons From European Entrepreneurs Who Succeeded in the U.S.
How do you make it despite the obstacles of strict immigration laws, the language barrier and other challenges?