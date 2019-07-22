150sec

150sec

Industrial Revolution

EU Startups Offered Chance to Accelerate 4th Industrial Revolution Manufacturing Workforce

A new grant aims to create a unique infrastructure for the convenient deployment of human-centric industrial applications.

Trends

European Startups 2021: The Year in Numbers

They're on track to bring in a record $121 billion in funding this year. This is nearly three times the $41 billion of capital raised in 2020.

Workplace Diversity

Report: UK SMBs Not Doing Enough to Build an Inclusive, Diverse Culture

Half of the 1,000 managers surveyed by GetApp, a Gartner company, admit that their company still has 'significant work' to do in this regard.

Hybrid workforce

'Hybrid Workplaces to See an Impactful Generational, Gender Split'

Hung Lee, a UK-based recruitment industry professional, says a generational and gender divide will be a byproduct of veteran workers and women being more drawn to the benefits of remote work.

Trends

Report: The European Market Is Back on Its Feet

The startup market is having a moment around the world, but few regions can hold a flame to Europe when it comes to venture capital investment this year.

Coaching

How Founder Coaching Can Lift Humanity up in the VC World

There needs to be a return-on-coaching mindset, not just a return-on-investment mindset, says elite coach Ariane de Bonvoisin.

Conferences

Web Summit Kindles Sparks of Hope for Return of In-Person Conferences

The big industry event typically hosts around 70,000 participants every year and features an impressive line-up of politicians, celebrities, and keynote speakers from top global technology companies.

Women Entrepreneur™

Founder Institute, WomenTech Network Team up to Bridge Gap Between Europe and Silicon Valley for Female Founders

Early-stage founders are the main focus of the partnership and the program is open to female entrepreneurs anywhere in the world in an effort to make the startup ecosystem more diverse. 

Technology

'Risk-Averse Investors Have Put Europe at a Disadvantage in High Tech'

According to Amir Bozorgzadeh, CEO and co-founder of Virtuleap, a health and education VR startup.

Tech Leaders

20 Tech Leaders in Europe to Follow

Keep an eye on this list of entrepreneurs and industry experts as they look to how technology will evolve in the years ahead. 

Climate Change

Eastern European Startups Take on Climate Change Amid a Divided EU

The European Union has faced the challenge of balancing how different countries prioritize climate change action. 

3-D Printing

How European Startups Will Advance 3D Printing Tech in 2020

While the development of complex technologies takes time, it's evident that the scope and depth of 3D technology continues to expand.

United States of America

3 Lessons From European Entrepreneurs Who Succeeded in the U.S.

How do you make it despite the obstacles of strict immigration laws, the language barrier and other challenges?

