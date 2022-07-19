Business Insider

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Elon Musk Says He's Lost 20 Pounds After Trying Intermittent Fasting and Now Feels Healthier
He recently told Joe Rogan's podcast that he liked "tasty food" and didn't enjoy exercise.
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile to Link Satellites to Mobile Phones, 'Eliminating Dead Zones Worldwide'
Tesla cars will also be able to connect to new Starlink satellites in the future.
MoviePass to Relaunch on Labor Day in Beta Form With Pricing Ranging From $10-$30 a Month
The only way to use the service is to sign up on a waitlist beginning Thursday.
A College Student Cashed Out a $110 Million Profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - After Piling $25 Million Into the Meme Stock
Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday.
A Single Mother Says She Was Fired From Her Job After Her Coworker Reported Her TikTok Post to School Officials
She joked on TikTok her kids prevented her from going to work early but she still stopped for Starbucks.
'Dream Jobs Are DEAD': Quiet Quitting is the TikTok Trend Encouraging Employees to Take It Easy at Work
Young professionals are learning to say 'no' to more and 'yes' to less as they face burnout.
6 Cities Around the World Where You Can Live on $1,000 a Month or Less
Soaring inflation is forcing many people to look for ways to reduce their expenses.
Take a Tour of Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion That's Been on the Market for 10 Years and Why He Can't Sell it
Michael Jordan has tried to sweeten the pot by cutting the price nearly in half and throwing in a complete set of Air Jordans with the purchase of the house.
The US Added 528,000 Jobs in July, Showing a Booming Labor Market Despite Recession Fears
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, landing below the 3.6% forecast.
Jeff Bezos' Megayacht Was Quietly Towed From a Dutch Shipyard — Watch the Video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention.
The Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2022, Ranked
Japan held its top rank for the fifth year running, with access to 193 destinations without a visa.
US Home Prices Are About to Tumble as Demand for New Houses 'Craters,' an Economist Warns
Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macro, told clients "the next few months will be very tough" for the housing market.
I'm a 'Cart Girl' On a Golf Course. I Make Good Money and the Tips are Steady, But Customers Can Get Handsy.
She's grown her TikTok audience to over 35,000 followers by sharing her job experience.
Elon Musk Dumped 75% of Tesla's Bitcoin Last Quarter, and Wants Out of His Deal to Buy Twitter. Plunging Asset Prices and Recession Fears May Explain Why
The Tesla CEO is also trying to renege on his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter.
Uber Will Pay Over $2 Million to Disabled Riders After Charging Them With Waiting Fees, and It Might Have to Pay Millions More
Uber reached a settlement with the DOJ agreeing to pay over $2 million to affected riders.