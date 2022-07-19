Business Insider

Elon Musk Says He's Lost 20 Pounds After Trying Intermittent Fasting and Now Feels Healthier

He recently told Joe Rogan's podcast that he liked "tasty food" and didn't enjoy exercise.

News and Trends

MoviePass to Relaunch on Labor Day in Beta Form With Pricing Ranging From $10-$30 a Month

The only way to use the service is to sign up on a waitlist beginning Thursday.

News and Trends

A College Student Cashed Out a $110 Million Profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - After Piling $25 Million Into the Meme Stock

Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday.

News and Trends

A Single Mother Says She Was Fired From Her Job After Her Coworker Reported Her TikTok Post to School Officials

She joked on TikTok her kids prevented her from going to work early but she still stopped for Starbucks.

News and Trends

'Dream Jobs Are DEAD': Quiet Quitting is the TikTok Trend Encouraging Employees to Take It Easy at Work

Young professionals are learning to say 'no' to more and 'yes' to less as they face burnout.

News and Trends

6 Cities Around the World Where You Can Live on $1,000 a Month or Less

Soaring inflation is forcing many people to look for ways to reduce their expenses.

News and Trends

Take a Tour of Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion That's Been on the Market for 10 Years and Why He Can't Sell it

Michael Jordan has tried to sweeten the pot by cutting the price nearly in half and throwing in a complete set of Air Jordans with the purchase of the house.

News and Trends

Jeff Bezos' Megayacht Was Quietly Towed From a Dutch Shipyard — Watch the Video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention.

News and Trends

The Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2022, Ranked

Japan held its top rank for the fifth year running, with access to 193 destinations without a visa.

News and Trends

US Home Prices Are About to Tumble as Demand for New Houses 'Craters,' an Economist Warns

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macro, told clients "the next few months will be very tough" for the housing market.

News and Trends

I'm a 'Cart Girl' On a Golf Course. I Make Good Money and the Tips are Steady, But Customers Can Get Handsy.

She's grown her TikTok audience to over 35,000 followers by sharing her job experience.

