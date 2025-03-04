Want to take a "mini-retirement" or an extended period off work? Here's how to afford it.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

For those who are burned out or looking to make a big career switch, taking a mini-retirement — a dedicated period of time off from working to focus on personal pursuits — can be a good idea.

However, the prospect of not having a stable source of income for a temporary period of time can be stress-inducing for many.

It doesn't have to be that way, though, according to career coach and mini-retiree Jillian Johnsrud. Mini-retirements aren't just for those who are high earners.

"When my spouse and I started taking mini-retirements, we weren't making a lot of money," Johnsrud told Business Insider. "I worked for a church, I worked for REI, I sold furniture. My spouse was in the military, so we moved around, and I just took whatever job was available."

Johnsrud is now 41 and has taken 12 mini-retirements so far.

If you're interested in taking a mini-retirement but unsure how to navigate the financial planning, here are four financial tips and tricks from those who have done so.

Start small

A mini-retirement is different for everybody — some may take a month or two, while others might want a year or more.

"I always encourage people to start with a month," Johnsrud told Business Insider.

Shorter mini-retirements are the easiest to pay for. There's also the added benefit of keeping the door open for you to return to your current job, as your company's HR department likely has the infrastructure for employees leaving for a few weeks, Johnsrud pointed out.

Johnsrud recommends making a list of mini-retirement ideas and organizing them by affordability: "Find out the approximate cost of all of those things, and prioritize the more affordable ones first," she said. "You can front-load the more affordable ones while you're working on other financial goals, like starting to invest."

Set up a savings plan

Saving for mini-retirement is similar to saving for regular retirement in that it's critical to have a specific plan.

To start, you should get a clear picture of how much money you'll need to cover your living expenses during your career break, including housing costs, discretionary spending, and long-term financial commitments like retirement and education savings.

Johnsrud suggests putting aside an additional 6.5% on top of your regular savings, which will allow you to take one month off every other year.

For example, if you're earning $5,000 a month, Johnsrud recommends putting away an extra $350 monthly.

"You don't have to do big, crazy things to save up that amount of money," Johnsrud said. A weekend side hustle could help you come up with a few hundred extra dollars.

Nor do you have to be decades into your career to take a break. Entry-level jobs can often have more flexible policies regarding employees taking extended time off if you're aiming to return to your current job.

You might also want to consider living more frugally while mini-retired, which is what Brian Li did when he took a year-long career break. Not having a steady source of income made Li more conscientious about where he could cut back on spending — and he plans to continue those habits after he returns to work.

"During the career break, I took a step back to think about how to spend less, whether it was going out to eat, groceries, or personal expenses," Li said.

"One of the unintended outcomes of my career break was being able to say, 'Hey, our actual operating expenses can be lower than what I had originally thought,'" he added. "We don't need to spend $500 on XYZ things, and so that's savings that can go to my daughter's college fund."

Separate your mini-retirement and actual retirement funds

When Florence Poirel took an 18-month mini-retirement, she made sure to keep her mini-retirement and actual retirement funds separate.

"I decided to keep 18 months of expenses in my cash account," Poirel said. "I didn't want to have to take money out of my retirement portfolio."

The money in your mini-retirement fund should be easily accessible, preferably in a cash or high-yield savings account. Saving for mini-retirement is usually a much more short-term goal than saving for regular retirement, so having your funds invested in riskier assets like stocks could make them vulnerable to losses. Keeping the funds set aside in cash equivalents ensures you don't deplete future retirement savings while funding your break.

Your mini-retirement fund shouldn't tap into your emergency fund, either, as a mini-retirement is a form of planned time off. You still want to be prepared in case unexpected expenses pop up, and an emergency fund can act as a safety net if your mini-retirement goes on longer than expected.

Don't forget about healthcare

Healthcare is another important consideration when taking a mini-retirement since most people's healthcare insurance is tied to their employer.

If you're taking a shorter career break, Johnsrud recommends looking into the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), which allows employees to keep their employer's health insurance after leaving a job.

"Do an hour of research, ask HR how much it would be to stay on COBRA," Johnsrud said.

If you're married, joining your partner's health insurance is also an option. "If you have a partner, think about one or the other continuing to work or if you would want to work part-time," Johnsrud added.