TechnoBuffalo

Far Out Tech

Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze

It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.

Uber

Uber Update to Make Finding a Ride Even Easier

The company appears to be cooking up a new feature that could offer an even better experience for riders and drivers alike.

Apps

Use Any Android App on Your Mac With This Application

It seems sacrilegious, but you'be probably felt the desire to use an Android emulator on your Mac. With this app, you can.

Facebook

Facebook Users Across the U.S. Can Now Send Money Via Messenger

By linking a debit card to Facebook Messenger, you can send and receive funds through the social network.

IT Security

Samsung Caught Blocking Windows Security Updates

Turns out you may be at risk if you're running Windows 8.1 on a Samsung computer.

Amazon

Amazon Is Overhauling Its Reviews System to Make It Much More Useful

The e-retailing giant's reviews system can have a big impact on buying decisions, but it's not as accurate as it could be.

Far Out Tech

Amazon Invents an Ear-Scanning Smartphone

The idea is to take-on Apple's Touch ID.

Apple

At WWDC, Apple Ripped Off a Bunch of Features From Google and Microsoft

A lot of the new features Apple discussed seemed familiar. Awfully familiar.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Apps Are a Disaster

I rarely, if ever, use any of the apps on my Apple Watch, and that's supposed to be one of the highlight experiences.

Apple

Apple Steals World's Most Valuable Brand Title From Google

The tech giants fight over more than just mobile users.

Apple

Jony Ive Promoted to Chief Design Officer at Apple

The new position will broaden Ive's design duties at Apple and give him the opportunity to work on projects like Apple Campus 2 and its iconic retail stores.

Apple

Apple to Make Several iPhones and Macs 'Obsolete' Next Month

A leaked document has confirmed plans to drop support for several devices in June.

