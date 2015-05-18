TechnoBuffalo

Signing out of account, Standby...
Angry Birds 2 Announced by Rovio
Here we go ... again.
Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze
It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.
Uber Update to Make Finding a Ride Even Easier
The company appears to be cooking up a new feature that could offer an even better experience for riders and drivers alike.
Use Any Android App on Your Mac With This Application
It seems sacrilegious, but you'be probably felt the desire to use an Android emulator on your Mac. With this app, you can.
Facebook Users Across the U.S. Can Now Send Money Via Messenger
By linking a debit card to Facebook Messenger, you can send and receive funds through the social network.
Samsung Caught Blocking Windows Security Updates
Turns out you may be at risk if you're running Windows 8.1 on a Samsung computer.
Google Creates a Free Music Streaming Service
There are ads, though.
Amazon Is Overhauling Its Reviews System to Make It Much More Useful
The e-retailing giant's reviews system can have a big impact on buying decisions, but it's not as accurate as it could be.
Amazon Invents an Ear-Scanning Smartphone
The idea is to take-on Apple's Touch ID.
At WWDC, Apple Ripped Off a Bunch of Features From Google and Microsoft
A lot of the new features Apple discussed seemed familiar. Awfully familiar.
Apple Watch Apps Are a Disaster
I rarely, if ever, use any of the apps on my Apple Watch, and that's supposed to be one of the highlight experiences.
Apple Steals World's Most Valuable Brand Title From Google
The tech giants fight over more than just mobile users.
Jony Ive Promoted to Chief Design Officer at Apple
The new position will broaden Ive's design duties at Apple and give him the opportunity to work on projects like Apple Campus 2 and its iconic retail stores.
Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac
The Mac lineup gets some new additions.
Apple to Make Several iPhones and Macs 'Obsolete' Next Month
A leaked document has confirmed plans to drop support for several devices in June.