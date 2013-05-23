Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nietzsche once suggested, "Without forgetting it is quite impossible to live at all." Too bad the internet has perfect memory.

Nico Sell and her co-founders at Wickr are on a mission to change that. In March 2011 they began developing an app that would give users the ability to send "self-destructing" pictures, video, audio and text messages securely and anonymously. "No one else is doing privacy at this level, and I think we're the only ones who could have done it," Sell says. Files are never stored; they are completely overridden, cleared of metadata and encrypted with the same security technology employed by the National Security Agency. The free version allows users to send messages that can be kept for up to five days before self-destructing.