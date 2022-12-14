The InCharge Cable Can Connect to Almost any Smartphone, and It Might be the Last Cable You Need
This cable is compatible with iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Android.
When you're traveling for work (or play), having a bunch of charging cables taking up all the room in your suitcase is a pain. Even on your desk, cluttered cables could lead to a cluttered mind — which is not an option for business owners. To consolidate your accessory arsenal, The InCharge Charging Cable is an Indiegogo-funded 100W cable that can connect to almost any smartphone.
One cable for multiple devices.
If you have an iPad and an Android phone, you'd normally need multiple cables. If you have a device that uses micro USB, that's one more. The InCharge Charging Cable has connectors for USB-A, USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning devices. If you need to charge your iPhone, iPad, and Samsung, you can use the same cable for each of them. Transferring data between devices is simpler when you don't need yet another cable or adapter to do it.
Staying connected in the business world is essential. If you're relying on one cable for all of your devices, it may need to be a bit tougher than the stock cables your devices came with. You wouldn't want every battery to be contingent on a cheap piece of hardware. InCharge is made from TPU plastic, braided nylon, and aramid fiber. The short design keeps it from getting tangled, but the five-foot cable option won't break easily either.
Stay organized with a simple solution.
Keep it simple and go for an efficient cable design that works with iPad, iPod, and almost any smartphone or USB device. Now through December 15, use code WINTER20 to get an InCharge Charging cable in Sapphire Blue, Black, or Marble Beige for $17.59, or get a five-foot InCharge cable for $23.99. Use the same code for 20% off any item in our Winter Collection.
Prices subject to change.
