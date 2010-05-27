Tackling Entrepreneurship

The contenders in this year's Super Bowl aren't just football players. Some of them are savvy business owners, too.

May 27, 2010 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This weekend's Super Bowl contenders have wrestled with some of the country's strongest men, learned from the toughest coaches and maybe even overcome difficult injuries to get where they are today. But for some players, the football field alone can't satiate their love for strategy and competition.



That's why some of them are also entrepreneurs who do everything from designing blueprints for their own housing development companies to running multiple UPS stores. For many players, entrepreneurship keeps them engaged in an exciting challenge during the off-season and eventually during their retirement from football. In fact, the NFL and NFL Player's Association encourages the entrepreneurial pursuits of its players through its Business Management and Entrepreneurial Program, which is offered in association with business schools from Harvard and Northwestern. So grab a snack and check out our interactive guide to the entrepreneurial side of some of this year's Super Bowl athletes.