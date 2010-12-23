Reality Check: TV Shows Starring Entrepreneurs

Airs:TBD, ABC

OK, this show follows more than one entrepreneur, but it's so popular we couldn't keep it off the list. Based on a Japanese TV show called Dragons' Den, Shark Tank is a reality series that offers aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to launch their own business. The catch? They have to pitch their plan to an intimidating panel of five millionaire business owners, otherwise known as "sharks." Among them are real-estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, infomercial pioneer Kevin Harrington, technology innovator Robert Herjavec, fashion icon Daymond John and financial expert Kevin O'Leary.

While ABC hammers out Shark Tank's second season schedule, episodes from the first season can be viewed online.