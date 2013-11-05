What's in the Stars this Month for Entrepreneurs?
For ages, entrepreneurs have read tea leaves, studied palms, examined numbers and, of course, turned to the stars to glean insights on how to handle tough business decisions. Should they seek outside funding or bootstrap? Hire additional help or run a lean model? Sell, merge, go public?
While looking to the stars for future outcomes may not be the most scientific approach, it can be a fun way to see what the world has in store for you -- even if it means reading between the lines and trying to translate what planetary alignment means for you.
For this month, we celebrate the Scorpio (born between October 23 and November 21). The eighth sign of the zodiac tends to be independent, succeed in a power position, and loyal and passionate about endeavors.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Professional: At the beginning of the month, you can be tempted to spend money impulsively. You need to be careful of getting involved with risky business and gambling pursuits that can drain your bank account.
This month’s new moon has the added intensity and energy of a solar eclipse and is in your sign. This signifies a new start, and the beginning of your next 12-month solar phase. This is a positive and powerful time to get your life and career goals in place and a time to focus intently on where you want to end, the outcome you have in your vision.
The Uranus-Pluto square at the beginning of the month can bring sudden news that can change the status quo of where you are now. It can initially be challenging, but it can allow you to make the changes you've been thinking of putting into place. However, with Mercury out of phase until the 11th, tread carefully with business discussions.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: This month, don’t judge anything on face value. There is more to come, and what first happens will not be the final result.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Professional: This month you feel motivated to do more than is physically possible. Yet, you do need to be careful of promising more than you can deliver. Keep in mind, it is always safer to under-promise and over-deliver. Try to get organized and have a routine in place, so you can be productive, not just spin your wheels.
This month, delays on certain proceedings can occur, which can give you a chance to catch your breath, reevaluate and get plans in place. So it is a welcomed development. With the Uranus-Pluto square early in the month having an influence on finances, a little extra time can be a blessing to get things organized and rescheduled.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Set a budget and stick to it. If you are tempted to spend unplanned money make sure it will be of benefit for the future, not just splashing your cash around.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Professional: It's true, some people may be dropping off from your life -- the people who either don’t have anything to offer you or are vibrating on a different light beam. Of course, there are some people who are in your life to stay, the keepers, but it’s time to let the others leave your orbit without putting up resistance. With this month’s solar eclipse it will become evident that you have a greater connection with the people you are now meeting.
With money, there is a time to spend and a time to save. Over this time you need to monitor your budget to make sure spending is not outweighing your earning power. Have faith. It is only a matter of time before your dedication and hard work is returned with abundant compensation.
Over this period, with the help of the Uranus-Pluto square greatly affecting your sign, you can get in touch with your soul purpose -- what it is you really enjoy on a business level and the difference you want to make in the world through your work. Make adjustments, even small alterations, to ensure you stay on that path.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: The Capricorn leadership quality is responsibility and being in control. Yet, sometimes you need to let go, so you can allow change to take place.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Professional: There is an abundance of activity this month associated with your career and business matters. You are stepping into a bright, new beginning, and what happens next will set solid foundations for your future.
However, your ruling planet Mercury is out of phase this month until the 11th, which means the few days on either side of this date can be the most unsettling. So if you experience a delay in proceedings don’t worry, it is only temporary.
At the start of the month, your life may experience a shake up. For the first two weeks, it is important to ensure you get your message across as you intend it to be heard -- this is not a time to make assumptions. Get ready to receive more clarity as to what you will be doing in the future, both from physical means and from your intuitive senses.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: When you have an opportunity to sell yourself to those who can make life-changing decisions, be quick to capitalize on it.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Professional: During the course of the month, the people you come in contact with can be beneficial in helping you move your business in the direction you envision.
Friends and money are not always a good mix, but with the Uranus-Pluto square influencing both areas early in the month, it can work in a positive manner for now and the future. Make sure you set ground rules, and keep your dealings of the highest ethical standard.
There are a number of planets out of phase until the 14th. This can delay and confuse activities. But it gives you time to think through what you want to achieve and fine-tune an arrangement.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: A colleague can reach out to you this month, but you want to make sure a deal is good for both parties.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Professional: It's safe to say you will not get bogged down with work at the office this month. So get out and enjoy life.
Try to attend functions, meetings and events, as you may meet people who can give your career a push in the right direction. However, don’t expect people to just bring you a fabulous deal or doors to open up automatically for you. You will need to step up and let others know what you have to offer.
This is a positive month to enter partnerships. In the beginning of the month, there are opportunities that can be financially viable, but it will be best to put the seal of completion on a deal during the second half of the month.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Keep your eye on the end result. Timing is everything, play the chess game of life.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Professional: The full moon this month can give your life a shake up and a realization things will never be the same again. Don't worry, it isn't necessarily a bad sign. It could turn out to be the best thing that ever happened to you. Even if your life and career do improve, you have to realize you are entering a new cycle and everything is up for review. This can be a little unnerving, but it gives you a chance to do things differently, a chance to redesign your life the way you want.
Early in the month, someone influential can point you in the right direction, causing everything to gel together later in the month.
The work you do now will pay off later, so don’t lose hope or sight of your vision. You are building momentum and everything you do now will lead one step closer to your ultimate goal.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Planning is the key to success, get in touch with what you really want to do. Put in down on paper and review it regularly.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Professional: The energy of the eclipse new moon in the work area of your solar chart brings with it a new start -- a chance to either renew something you are already working on and progress further or start something new. Either way the energy is positive around work.
However, your ruling planet Mercury is out of phase this month until the 11th, which means the few days on either side of this date can be the most disruptive. So any major decisions or signing of documents would be best left around mid-month, if possible. If not, make sure your read the fine print.
There may also be an opportunity this month to form a partnership, as someone's bad luck may end up being your good fortune.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Be flexible to change this month. Allow yourself to think and be different.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Professional: It will be almost impossible to avoid some type of upheaval around business this month. In the beginning of November, Uranus and Pluto square right in your career zone and affect relationships, ensuring something is bound to happen. While you may be expecting some sort of shake-up, you still will be surprised.
This month you should focus on forming long-term alliances. Also, you will have a desire to work in a successful team environment.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Choose carefully the people you collaborate with, it is important to only invite those into your business world you feel are in tune with your vision.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Professional: On the 17th of the month, you will have the chance to push the restart button: If something is not working the way you like, make changes. The full moon energy gives you a chance to gain closure and start again in some way.
The Uranus-Pluto square at the beginning of the month also has an influence on your work life. If you aren't travelling along the path you envision, you can get yourself back on track this month. It may not be anything you do particularly, rather it can be a decision someone else makes, which forces you to review where you currently are and open up options to consider.
Entepreneur Success Tip: People you meet will be transparent this month: What they show you is who they are. Pay attention and don’t be fooled into thinking otherwise.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Professional: Your ruling planet Mercury is out of phase until the 11th, which can cause confusion. Make sure your communications are clear and concise.
Planet Mars provides you with the motivation to reset your goals and work on the journey of life, and the direction you want to head. It is important you work with the Mars energy, otherwise it can control you, rather than the other way around. To do so, you need to get organized, which is generally not an issue for you.
However, Mars can tempt you to take on too much, making for many loose ends. Be careful you don't get distracted trying to tidy them up.
Remember, just because you have the skill to do something doesn’t mean you have to commit to it. This is a good time to learn how to say no to anything that doesn't fit into your overall plan for the future. Stay razor-beam focused on your highest priority -- the things in life that will push your career in the right direction.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Don’t hold onto situations, people or things that are destined to leave your life. Allow yourself the freedom to walk a different path.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Professional: November is a good time to settle down and consolidate where you are at the moment. This is a good month to plan, reevaluate, and if you have swayed off the path you want to travel, you can get back on track.
The Uranus-Pluto square focuses on relationships on all levels including business. The people who have no place in your life can part ways now.
You are entering a new financial cycle that can finally bring in good rewards for the work you've put in over a period of time. However, you should focus on self-development too. It is important to feel deserving of what you want to attract. Remember the saying, "if you think you can you will, if you think you can’t, you won’t?" With money, you need to believe you deserve to be well rewarded for your efforts.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Don’t pay too much attention to what others say. Trust your own life experiences and instincts.