June 29, 2014 4 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Businesses don't just look at their own costs when deciding where to set up shop. They also look at the local cost of goods and services for their employees and executives. After all, wages go further when the cost of living is low. That's why Cost of Living is one of the categories we measure as we rank America's Top States for Business. The higher the cost of living, the lower the score.

Click to see America's most expensive states to live in, as ranked by CNBC, along with a sampling of the prices you'll pay for some basics in the most expensive area of the state.

(Average price data based on Council for Community and Economic Research C2ER Cost of Living Index, 2013.)