Scott Cohn is CNBC's Senior Correspondent and lead investigative reporter. A founding member of the CNBC team, he also appears on "NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams," "Today," MSNBC, and the NBC News magazine "Rock Center with Brian Williams."

More From Scott Cohn

They'll Trip You Up: These 5 Scams Snare Even Seasoned Travelers
Travel Tips

They'll Trip You Up: These 5 Scams Snare Even Seasoned Travelers

Here are some of the top scams we found, most of which are also risks if you are traveling within the U.S.
9 min read
America's Most Expensive States
Business

America's Most Expensive States

Cost of living varies all over the country -- something business owners know all too well. Here's a look at the most expensive states to live in.
4 min read
South Dakota Tops List of America's Best States for Business
Starting a Business

South Dakota Tops List of America's Best States for Business

The Mount Rushmore State ranks as the top state for business in 2013, according to a CNBC analysis.
10 min read
