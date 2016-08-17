15 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Own Major Business Empires

August 17, 2016 8 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



We fell for Paul Newman's acting talents long before we bought his salad dressing. And Dr. Dre mapped the future of hip-hop before his Beats headphones made him incredibly rich.

Actors and musicians often step outside of entertainment and expand their names' power into the retail, restaurant, liquor and investment industries.

Sometimes, these side businesses rake in enough that it's surprising they aren't what the celebrity is primarily known for.

Check out these 15 celebrities who invested in other areas and hit big.