10 Overlooked Cities Where Business Opportunities are Rising

August 27, 2016 10 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



More new businesses fail than succeed, according to the Kauffman Foundation. And U.S. Small Business Administration data shows it's only a matter of time before at least half of all businesses go under: Only about 50 percent survive five years.

Tax rates, real estate, hiring costs and financial strength were among the factors in the new CNBC Metro 20: America's Best Places to Start a Business. In all, we reviewed 107 metro areas across the U.S. Some up-and-coming areas just missed making the top 20. Here are 10 business-friendly cities that entrepreneurs would be wise to keep on their radar.