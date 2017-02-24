20 Defining Moments in the Life of Steve Jobs

In the past fifty years, no entrepreneur has sparked more fascination and debate than Steve Jobs, and for good reason. A genius who turned keynote speeches -- and computer design -- into an art form, ousted from the company he founded. An orphan who denied paternity of his first child. A college dropout who built a tech empire, yet denied traditional science when seeking cancer treatment.

A prickly, frustrating visionary, born 62 years ago on this day, who accomplished more in his 56 years than most people could in several lifetimes. Here are 20 of the most important moments of Steve Jobs's remarkable and tumultuous life.