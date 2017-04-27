5 Times Bill Gates Screwed Up

Even the richest man in the world messes up sometimes.

April 27, 2017 4 min read

By just about every measure, William Henry Gates III is a pretty smart and successful guy. The man who started Microsoft and who was once worth 12 figures (not a typo) has revolutionized the tech industry through his business and changed the world through his foundation.

But, that doesn't mean it was easier for him when he started out than it is for anyone else. His first business failed, and while he was an excellent CEO, he made several big mistakes at Microsoft.

If you're starting a business and struggling to figure out how it is all going to work out, then take heart: You're not alone. Even the richest man alive struggles sometimes.

Don't believe me? Check out the five times Bill Gates screwed up.