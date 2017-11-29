From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success

"I was responsible for many Wendy’s tweets that went viral this year. [In one, a troll doubted the brand’s claim of selling fresh, not frozen, beef. Troll: “So you deliver it raw on a hot truck?” @Wendys: “Where do you store cold things that aren’t frozen?”] But I don’t think the takeaway should be, Let’s start roasting our customers. Between that and, say, Square taking on Twitter troll Fart Sandwich, the takeaway might be, There appears to be latitude to good-naturedly smack down a rude hater -- not to be confused with a genuinely disgruntled customer -- from time to time, if that is something that makes sense for my brand. Given the changing tenor of Twitter, brands that can bring some much-needed levity have been seeing success recently for a reason. My personal favorite is @MoonPie.

"But it’s also even more important than it was before to read the room before you post. Who knows what the president just tweeted? Start with who and why: Who are you talking to and why should they care about you? And if you’re small, start small. Just because Facebook and Twitter and Snapchat and Instagram and YouTube and Pinterest and Tumblr exist doesn’t mean you necessarily need to be on all of them."

-- Amy Brown, social media strategist