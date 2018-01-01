Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2017
Featured Article
How Venus Williams Is Serving Up Her Entrepreneurial Dreams
Tennis trained her to be a one-woman, hyper-focused, do-it-all-yourself machine. But as she's discovering, entrepreneurship requires more balance.
Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk and More Share What Will Make Businesses Successful in 2018
These super successful entrepreneurs share their predictions on what next year will hold.
From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success
Next year will bring big changes and new opportunities for sharp, forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Here's what to keep your eye on.
Related Articles
Publicity
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Franchises
This Ax-Throwing Company Plans to Transform From Small Business to National Franchise
Stumpy's Hatchet House wants to go big-but the competition isn't far behind
Marketing
Why Storytelling Will Continue to Be the Go-To Marketing Strategy in 2018
Creating a compelling vision -- and expressing it well -- is key to capturing your place in the market.
Communication
This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered
The first rule of talking about you: It's not really about you.
Fundraising
In 2018, Investors Will Look Outside Silicon Valley for the Next Big Startup
Thanks to technology, entrepreneurs no longer need to be on Sand Hill Road to catch an investor's eye.
Storytelling
In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality
Storytelling will always be a strong tool for entrepreneurs-but creativity is key, now more than ever.
Entrepreneurs
Stephen Dubner Talks 'Freakonomics' -- and How He Became an Accidental Entrepreneur
The former scribe has long admired small businesses and the people who run them. And now that he's got a company of his own, he's learning just how tricky it can be.
Ecommerce
To Succeed in 2018, Ecommerce Entrepreneurs Must Focus on This One Change
With more businesses competing for customers, it's time to speed things up.
Ask Entrepreneur
How the Founder of Baked by Melissa Recovered From Her First Holiday Sales Disaster
Melisa Ben-Ishay talks about her first big mistake (during the holiday rush!) and what it taught her about prepping for sales spikes.