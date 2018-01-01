Vanessa Van Edwards

Apology
3 Secrets to a Sincere Apology
Leaders who apologize for their mistakes are actually perceived as stronger and more inspirational than those who don't acknowledge their mistakes, according to a study.
Communication Strategies
The Scientifically Proven Ways to Deliver Bad News
No one likes hearing bad news, but you can soften the blow with these research-backed strategies.
Productivity
3 Proven Strategies on Taking Breaks That Will Help You Become More Productive
Working for long, uninterrupted hours, day after day, may make you feel productive, but, in reality, it's likely hurting your performance.
Stress
Finding Your 'Stress Sweet Spot' to Perform at Your Best
A new book explores the amount of stress needed for you to function at your highest level.
Entrepreneurs
How Entrepreneurs Can Resist Shiny-Object Syndrome
Founders are ideas people -- but can be easily distracted by too many ideas. Resist the urge.
Market Research
The 3-Step Approach for Testing Out Your Business Idea
Here's how to learn the most from your potential customers and get honest feedback.
First Impressions
The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression
Check out the research behind the first few seconds of meeting someone and how to make a great and lasting impression.
First Impressions
How to Hack a First Impression
Head high, eyes forward, and please, please keep your hands out of your pockets.
Science of Success
3 Scientifically-Proven Ways to Spot Liars in Your Emails
Turns out every liar has a tell.
Science of Success
The Science Behind Picking the Perfect LinkedIn Head Shot
Trust us -- it matters.
Science of Success
Research-Backed Ways to Impress Anyone in Two Seconds
Got two seconds? Make the most of them.