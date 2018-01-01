Vanessa Van Edwards

Vanessa Van Edwards

Guest Writer
Vanessa Van Edwards is a national best selling author and lead investigator at her human behavior research lab, ScienceofPeople.com. Her book, Captivate: Use Science to Succeed with People, was chosen by Apple as one of the most anticipated books of 2017, and she leads soft skills trainings for Fortune 500 companies including Google, Dove, Facebook, Intel, MillerCoors and American Express.

3 Secrets to a Sincere Apology
Apology

Leaders who apologize for their mistakes are actually perceived as stronger and more inspirational than those who don't acknowledge their mistakes, according to a study.
4 min read
The Scientifically Proven Ways to Deliver Bad News
Communication Strategies

No one likes hearing bad news, but you can soften the blow with these research-backed strategies.
4 min read
3 Proven Strategies on Taking Breaks That Will Help You Become More Productive
Productivity

Working for long, uninterrupted hours, day after day, may make you feel productive, but, in reality, it's likely hurting your performance.
4 min read
Finding Your 'Stress Sweet Spot' to Perform at Your Best
Stress

A new book explores the amount of stress needed for you to function at your highest level.
4 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Resist Shiny-Object Syndrome
Entrepreneurs

Founders are ideas people -- but can be easily distracted by too many ideas. Resist the urge.
4 min read
The 3-Step Approach for Testing Out Your Business Idea
Market Research

Here's how to learn the most from your potential customers and get honest feedback.
4 min read
The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression
First Impressions

Check out the research behind the first few seconds of meeting someone and how to make a great and lasting impression.
13 min read
How to Hack a First Impression
First Impressions

Head high, eyes forward, and please, please keep your hands out of your pockets.
2 min read
3 Scientifically-Proven Ways to Spot Liars in Your Emails
Science of Success

Turns out every liar has a tell.
4 min read
The Science Behind Picking the Perfect LinkedIn Head Shot
Science of Success

Trust us -- it matters.
4 min read
Research-Backed Ways to Impress Anyone in Two Seconds
Science of Success

Got two seconds? Make the most of them.
4 min read
