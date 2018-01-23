12 Expenses Successful People Don't Waste Time or Money on

If you truly want to strike it rich, don't play the lottery. This is a sure way to burn money fast -- and rich habits simply don't include a weekly stop at the convenience store lotto line. Your chance of winning the Powerball grand prize is about one in 292 million. Those odds are not in your favor.

Take a look at the math: A Powerball ticket costs $2. That might not seem like much, but if you play twice a week for a year -- and buy two tickets each time -- you'll have put more than $400 in the hole.

Don't waste your hard-earned money on chance when you can put it toward wealth-building goals, such as retirement or college tuition. Henderson said rich people normally make a more logical choice and invest their money in other places. You might want to consider doing the same.

"Many studies have shown that people who might be considered low income play the lottery much more regularly than higher-income people, who typically only play when jackpots get very large and there is more media attention," said Henderson.