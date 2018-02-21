10 Weird Habits That Can Actually Be Good for You
From sleeping in to eating chocolate to fidgeting, sometimes what we think are some of our worst habits can actually be strengths. Whether it’s pressure from society or pressure from our parents, we’re constantly told and even trained not to do certain things, such as cut back on using profanity or drinking alcohol. But the truth is, some of our so-called vices can actually add incredible value to our lives.
Recent research reveals that cursing is actually a great way to let off steam, build strength and even be more honest. In fact, there’s a direct positive correlation between profanity and honesty, and people who tend to use a “shit” or “fuck” here and there are actually more in touch with their emotional states. Another habit that’s actually good for you? Talking to yourself. While you might get some crazy looks from people, talking to yourself helps build problem-solving skills and can reduce stress.
So before you try and squash all your strange habits, find out if they may have a hidden benefit. Here are 10 weird habits that can actually be good for you.
Swearing
Whatever your beliefs are on profanity, it turns out a “shit” or a “fuck” every once in a while can actually benefit you. According to recent research, cursing holds a number of valuable functions. For starters, curse words, especially words like shit and fuck, which are very versatile, can add incredible emphasis and emotion to your speaking and even writing, helping you better get a point or idea across.
Swearing is also a great stress-reliever -- an earlier study showed that people who cursed while enduring something painful had a significantly higher pain tolerance than those who didn’t curse. Another study found that people who swore while doing strength-building exercises showed more strength and endurance. People who swear regularly can be more honest and show more integrity than people who don’t because cursing comes with a sense of authenticity and reveals a person’s genuine emotional state, yet another study found.
So cut the bullshit, and don't hold back on swearing.
Sleeping in on the weekends
Drinking -- in moderation
Fidgeting
From twirling your hair to tapping your toe -- many of us have trouble standing still for five minutes, and while that’s often looked down upon, it turns out it’s not so bad after all. In fact, fidgeting can actually be a good thing, especially if you’re sitting at a desk all day long. A 2016 study compared people sitting, some of whom tapped their feet and others who sat still. The result? Those who fidgeted had significantly higher blood flow and stimulation. Not only that, but those who fidget typically burn an extra 350 calories a day compared to those who don’t.
Daydreaming
It’s not only kids who daydream, but even as we grow, it’s typically a habit we never entirely lose. And that’s not such a bad thing. Lots of research has proven that daydreaming can actually help you be more creative, productive and motivated. Why? Because daydreaming can help activate certain areas of the brain that are typically out of reach.
However, certain types of daydreaming can be more beneficial than others. For example, it’s important for daydreams to hold some level of realism because daydreams that are too far-fetched and fantasy-based can lead to disappointment. On the other hand, daydreams with a realistic aspect can help motivate people to reach their goals and pursue their passions.
Sleeping naked
Talking to yourself
While it might sound crazy, talking to yourself can actually help you solve problems, think clearly and reduce stress. In one study, researchers found that when a person was looking for something and spoke out loud, it helped them better visualize the object, which in turn, helped them better spot it.
It also turns out that it’s even more beneficial to talk to yourself in third-person. According to another recent study, when people say their own names while talking to themselves, they can think more clearly and better regulate their emotions because it gets them to think from a different perspective and detach themselves from a situation.
Complaining -- about the right stuff
Sure, constantly complaining might annoy the people around you, but letting off some steam every once in a while is actually a good thing, especially if it's something important. No one likes a Debbie Downer who's constantly whining about life's minute challenges such as missing the bus or putting your shirt on backwards, but research shows there's a strategic way to complain. A 2014 study revealed that people who complained in hopes of achieving certain results were happier than people who complained simply for the sake of it. Therefore, it's perfectly fine to complain but only when it serves a purpose, it's relevant and it's to the right people.
