From cursing to fidgeting to eating chocolate, these so-called 'bad habits' can actually benefit you.

February 21, 2018 8 min read

From sleeping in to eating chocolate to fidgeting, sometimes what we think are some of our worst habits can actually be strengths. Whether it’s pressure from society or pressure from our parents, we’re constantly told and even trained not to do certain things, such as cut back on using profanity or drinking alcohol. But the truth is, some of our so-called vices can actually add incredible value to our lives.

Related: 10 Horrible Habits You're Doing Right Now That Are Draining Your Energy

Recent research reveals that cursing is actually a great way to let off steam, build strength and even be more honest. In fact, there’s a direct positive correlation between profanity and honesty, and people who tend to use a “shit” or “fuck” here and there are actually more in touch with their emotional states. Another habit that’s actually good for you? Talking to yourself. While you might get some crazy looks from people, talking to yourself helps build problem-solving skills and can reduce stress.

So before you try and squash all your strange habits, find out if they may have a hidden benefit. Here are 10 weird habits that can actually be good for you.