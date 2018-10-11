10 Entrepreneurs Who Were Forced Out of Their Own Companies
Just because you founded your company doesn't always mean you'll be the boss. Whether you've gone public or have a powerful board of directors, you're no longer the only one running the business and you've got to start taking others into account. Unfortunately, a number of famous inventors and entrepreneurs have found this out the hard way -- getting their companies pulled out from under them.
From Apple's famous firing of Steve Jobs to Uber's ousting of Travis Kalanick, check out these 10 founders who were forced out of their own companies.
Steve Jobs, Apple
Jack Dorsey, Twitter
Travis Kalanick, Uber
Over the course of 2017, the world watched as more and more Uber controversies unraveled. From sexual harassment allegations to self-driving car crashes and lawsuits with Google, the list goes on. Cultivating a company culture known for frat boys and out-of-control parties, Kalanick was asked to resign in 2017 so the company could begin repairing its damaged reputation.
Andrew Mason, Groupon
Jerry Yang, Yahoo
David Neeleman, JetBlue
Mark Eberhard, Tesla
While many people think Elon Musk was the brains behind eco-friendly luxury car line Tesla, its true founder is actually Martin Eberhard. Eberhard co-founded Tesla in 2003 and served as its CEO until 2007 when he was fired by Musk, who was just chairman at the time. After a board meeting that excluded Eberhard, the former CEO received a phone call from Musk telling him he would no longer be chief executive of the company. Eberhard told the press, "There was no discussion. I didn't get to hear what they said. I didn't get to defend myself. I felt totally stranded." Because the private meeting violated the company's bylaws, Eberhard couldn't be fired and instead was named president of technology, a position in which he held little responsibility or control.
