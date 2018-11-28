What You Need to Know to Succeed in 2019

Tech closes the human gap.

In the past, we’ve approached recruiting like “Hey, we are the ones providing opportunities and providing jobs; you should be lucky to come work for us.” But in today’s environment, with unemployment at a record low and organizations so strategically dependent on the right talent, it’s really a level playing field. And from the candidates’ perspective, we’re seeing real dissatisfaction around companies that aren’t transparent. They’re no longer satisfied with applying to a job and not hearing back.

That all can create a challenge for any company -- but seen another way, it’s an opportunity. I look at the recruiting process as someone’s first real interaction with a company. That means it should be a pretty accurate reflection of the culture you try to cultivate within the organization. So we’ve redesigned our recruiting process to be much more like the interactions we experience on a daily basis as consumers.

New technology can help recruiters and hiring managers, and we’ve been using a lot of it to make more data-driven hiring decisions for the company. At J&J we use HiredScore, an artificial intelligence service, to match people in our candidate database to new opportunities at the company, as well as Textio, a tool that takes bias out of our job descriptions. We also use a custom-built product called Shine, which offers the candidate real-time tracking functionality, just like you would track a FedEx delivery from the beginning of the journey to the very end.

All this helps us find the right people to make our organization stronger -- and the candidates who don’t get the job tell us, “I don’t like that you rejected me for this job, but you are one of the very few organizations that did it in a respectful and transparent way.” -- Sjoerd Gehring, former* global VP of talent acquisition and people experience, Johnson & Johnson

*Between the time of this interview and its publishing, Gehring left his role at Proctor & Gamble.